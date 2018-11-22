Register
    Georges Soros, Chairman of Soros Fund Management, speaks during the session 'Recharging Europe' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2015. File photo.

    Soros Sold Facebook Stock Before it Crashed Amid Tit-for-Tat Attacks

    © REUTERS / Ruben Sprich
    The developments come after Facebook reportedly admitted that they hired a public relations firm which allegedly sought to discredit critics of the social media company by tying them to billionaire investor George Soros.

    George Soros managed to sell off his stake in Facebook before the social media giant’s stock plummeted significantly earlier this year, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

    The documents also show that Soros unloaded some of his Goldman Sachs and Netflix shares in the third quarter, helping him save at least 17.7 million dollars.

    READ MORE: No One Dares Tell Soros the Post-WWII System Is No Longer Relevant – Analyst

    All three have dropped drastically since September, with Facebook losing 20 percent, Netflix tumbling 29 percent, and Goldman Sachs down 15 percent.

    The developments came after The Guardian reported that Elliot Schrage, Facebook’s outgoing head of communications and policy, acknowledged that the social media giant had paid a research firm to press the media into examining the financial connections between Facebook and George Soros.

    Earlier, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denied knowledge of his company's ties to Definers Public Affairs, a DC-based consulting firm that ostensibly sought to undermine critics by publicizing their association with Soros.

    READ MORE: Bankrolling the Resistance: The Soros Global Conspiracy Finds New Fuel in GOP

    The past few years have seen unstable relations between Facebook and the 88-year-old Hungarian-born billionaire, who is also the founder and chairman of Soros Fund Management.

    In November 2017, Soros reportedly sold off 300,000 shares in Facebook, but then bought them back in the summer of 2018.

    In his op-ed in The Guardian in February, Soros complained that Facebook along with Google were engaged in a variety of "nefarious" activities, with their content, for which they bear no responsibility, "interfer[ing] with the functioning of democracy and the integrity of elections".

    READ MORE: Soros Buys Xiaomi Shares Amid Trade War Between US and China — Reports

    Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, arrives to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron after the Tech for Good Summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to persuade Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other internet giants to discuss tax and data protection issues at a Paris meeting set to focus on how they could use their global influence for the public good
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Zuckerberg 'Didn't Know' Facebook Hired PR Firm That Reportedly Smeared Soros
    Soros also complained that the internet companies' products were making people easier to manipulate, and noted that this "played an important role in the 2016 US presidential election".

    Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Soros claimed that Facebook and Google have become "obstacles to innovation" and are a “menace” to society whose "days are numbered".

