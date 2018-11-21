WTO Establishes Arbitration Panel on Russia-EU Pork Dispute Despite Blocking

“As previously reported, at the first meeting of the dispute resolution body, Russia blocked the establishment of a panel within the framework of the dispute Russian Federation — Measures on the Importation of Live Pigs, Pork and Other Pig Products from the European Union," the ministry said, adding, however, that according to the WTO rules, in case of a re-appeal, it is established automatically. "Thus, on November 21 the arbitration panel on the dispute was established at a meeting of the dispute resolution body," the ministry confirmed.
The standoff on the issue started after Russian state agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor banned pork imports from the bloc in January 2014, following an outbreak of African swine fever in Lithuania. The ban was lifted in December 2017.
