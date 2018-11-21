Trump Thanks Saudis for Lower Oil Prices Day After Khashoggi Case Accusations

President Donald Trump has thanked Saudi Arabia for lower price on oil just a day after he suggested that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "could very well" have had known about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, who died in the Saudi Consulate General on 2 October.
Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for America and the World. Enjoy! $54, was just $82. Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let’s go lower!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 November 2018
