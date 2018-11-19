Register
20:20 GMT +319 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn

    Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Questioned, Faces Arrest for Under-Reporting Salary

    © AP Photo / Itsuo Inouye
    Business
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Japanese automaker Nissan has been hit with fresh challenges after the company's chairman was taken into questioning on Monday for alleged fraud.

    Tokyo authorities have apprehended Nissan Motor Co. chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn after suspicions he failed to report hundreds of millions of yen from his salary, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office said. 

    Authorities investigated Ghosn's potential violations against the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law based on falsely reporting figures on company financial statements, and are ready to arrest the CEO after interrogation, sources said according to the Asahi Shinbun. 

    Nissan hired Ghosn as chief operating officer in 1999 after working with French automaker Renault SA. He became president and CEO in 2001 and was charged with redeveloping the company afterwards.  

    A worker is seen completing final checks on the production line at Nissan car plant in Sunderland, northern England, June 24, 2010.
    © REUTERS / Nigel Roddis
    No-Deal Brexit Risks 'Serious' Consequences for UK Exports - Nissan
    Ghosn also became Renault SA's president in 2005 and in 2016, helped partner the company with Mitsubishi Motors Corp. following revelations that the Japanese auto manufacturer fabricated fuel-efficiency data. A year later, Ghosn became chairman of Mitsubishi Motors. 

    Ghosn also oversees the UK's largest automotive plant in Sunderland, which employs 8,000 workers and liaisons with 30,000 British suppliers for Nissan, and has advocated frictionless trade amid Brexit uncertainties as more than half the plant's production is exported to the EU. 

    Nissan's Internal Investigation and Company Response 

    A spokesperson from Nissan Motor Co. said that Both Ghosn and company director Greg Kelly had been investigated internally for several months, revealing that both were underreporting compensation amounts on the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report "in order to reduce the disclosed amount of Carlos Ghosn's compensation," a company statement said. 

    READ MORE: Collision Course: Toyota Chairman Urges UK to Avoid Hard Brexit "At All Costs" 

    Regarding Ghosn, "numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets, and Kelly's deep involvement has also been confirmed." 

    Nissan also confirmed it was "fully cooperating with" the Japanese Public Prosecutors Office, adding that Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa will urge the Board of Directors to "promptly remove Ghosn from his positions as Chairman and Representative Director" as well as Greg Kelly from his director post.  

    "Nissan deeply apologizes for causing great concern to our shareholders and stakeholders," the statement continued. "We will continue our work to identify our governance and compliance issues, and to take appropriate measures."

    Related:

    No-Deal Brexit Risks 'Serious' Consequences for UK Exports - Nissan
    Former US Congressman Gets 10-Year Jail Term, Must Repay $1Mln For Fraud - DoJ
    SEC Sues Elon Musk for Securities Fraud
    Scandal du Jour: Tel Aviv PM Netanyahu’s Wife Sara Begins Trial for Fraud
    Tags:
    arrest, interrogation, fraud, car industry, CEO, chairmanship, investigation, Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office, Renault-Nissan, Tokyo Police, Nissan, Carlon Ghosn, Tokyo, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse