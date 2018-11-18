Elon Musk’s Boring Company Completes Its First Tunnel in LA (VIDEO)

Elon Musk's Boring Company announced on Sunday that it has completed its first tunnel in Los Angeles. The tunnel boring machine finished a 2 mile (3.2 kilometre) test tunnel in 2 years.
Musk posted a video on his Twitter account showing the giant machine reaching the endpoint, known as O'Leary Station.
17 ноября 2018 г.
Originally the tunnel was meant for cars; however, later Mask changed the plan, stating that the tunnel would be used for pedestrians and cyclists.
All comments
Show new comments (0)