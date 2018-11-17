Register
23:52 GMT +317 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Leaders and their spouses including, from second left, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, and Chile's President Sebastian Pinera wave during a family photo with leaders and their spouses during the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018

    Trump Summit No-Shows Point to Waning US Influence in Region - Report

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    By not showing up, the US president - and thereby the nation he represents - loses ‘face’ in Asia, according to reports.

    In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man stands near a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day president Trump started the trade war against China, on display outside a restaurant in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province. The recent trade war between the world's two biggest economies has forced many multinational companies to reschedule purchases and rethink where they buy materials and parts to try to dodge or blunt the effects of tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing
    © AP Photo / Color China
    APEC Summit Focuses on US-China Trade Row, Globalisation Issues
    US President Donald Trump skipped two major summits in Asia: the East Asian Summit hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Singapore, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings in Papua New Guinea, leaving US Vice President Mike Pence and national security adviser John Bolton to lead a US delegation.

    "If Asia matters to America, why is your leader President Trump not here?" Singaporean diplomat Tommy Koh asked Pence and Bolton at both summits, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported Wednesday.

    "To Asians, turning up for a meeting is significant," Koh, a lawyer and ambassador at Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted during a Wednesday event in Singapore.

    Koh added that many nations in Southwest Asia are rattled over US strategy in the Indo-Pacific, particularly toward China.

    China and the United States are engaged in a major trade spat which followed Trump's announcement of the introduction of steel and aluminium import duties in March.

    In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man stands near a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day president Trump started the trade war against China, on display outside a restaurant in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province. The recent trade war between the world's two biggest economies has forced many multinational companies to reschedule purchases and rethink where they buy materials and parts to try to dodge or blunt the effects of tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing
    © AP Photo / Color China
    APEC Summit Focuses on US-China Trade Row, Globalisation Issues

    Tensions further heightened in late May when the Trump administration announced that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25-percent tariffs prompting harsh retaliation from Beijing. In addition, the US and its allies have criticized China's ongoing efforts to boost its presence in the South China Sea — particularly, in the disputed Spratly Islands.

    China sees the South China Sea as strategically important, as the majority of the nation's energy imports come through maritime routes in the region.

    "Is it intended to exclude countries in the region which are not democratic?" Koh asked, adding, "Is the strategic intent of this concept targeted at excluding China from the family? If so we are not comfortable," cited by SCMP.

    During Saturday's Papua New Guinea meeting, US vice-president Pence — after pointedly not attending Chinese Premier Xi Jinping's APEC speech — said the US would keep tariffs on China until Beijing addresses concerns outlined by the Trump White House.

    APEC 2018
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    'APEC Effect': How Hosting of Big Int'l Event May Transform Papua New Guinea

    Huong Le Thu, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, agreed that Trump's absence from the meeting was a red flag.

    "Trump missing [two meetings in Asia] is a missed opportunity," she observed.

    "It looks like he is not committed in the region — something that contradicts the purpose of the Indo-Pacific strategy. To me, I think it looks like Asia policy is left to Pence, Mattis, Pompeo — but does not reach to Trump," she added, cited by SCMP.

    Related:

    Vice President Pence: US Won’t Lift Tariffs Until ‘China Changes Its Ways’
    China Cuts US Bond Investments by Almost $14 Bln Amid Trade Row – Report
    Trump Administration Officials Weigh Various Approaches to China Trade
    Tags:
    China trade wars, Western influence, decline, withdrawal, dodger, miss, skip, APEC summit, APEC, Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, General James Mattis, John Bolton, Mike Pence, Xi Jinping, Spratly archipelago, Asia, US, South China Sea, Singapore, China, Indo-Pacific, Papua New Guinea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Runway and Daily Life: Insight Into the Fashion Trends of the Soviet Union
    Runway and Daily Life: Insight Into the Fashion Trends of the Soviet Union
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse