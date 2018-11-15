Sukhoi Civil Aircraft to Consider Supplies to Iran After Components Substitution

The two countries signed memorandums of understanding in April on the sale of 40 SSJ-100s by 2022 but the US decision to re-impose sanctions on Iran made it hard for Russia to obtain US-made components for the jets. On October 23, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said that Iran was not losing a hope to buy the SSJ-100 planes.
"We have firmly decided to deny supplies of jets to Iran under the current circumstances when 22 percent of the [jet’s] equipment is produced in the United States … When we reach the level of less than 10 percent, we will return back to this issue," Rubtsov said at a press conference during the BIAS-2018 airshow in Bahrain.
READ MORE: IDF Shoots Down Syrian Sukhoi Warplane That Allegedly Violated Israel's Airspace
The SSJ100 is a twin-engine plane made by Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company. It can carry up to 98 passengers and fly at a distance of up to 2,470 miles. The jet made its maiden flight in May 2008.
All comments
Show new comments (0)