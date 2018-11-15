Pop Diva Beyonce Takes Over Ivy Park Venture From Disgraced Sir Philip Green

US pop icon Beyoncé has severed ties with Topshop business mogul Sir Philip Green, who is under pressure over sexual harassment and bullying claims.

Beyoncé, who owns the company Parkwood, have bought back 50 percent in shares of Ivy Park, a clothing company affiliated with Sir Green's Arcadia Group the singer helped launch in 2016.

"After discussions of almost a year, Parkwood has acquired 100% of the Ivy Park brand. Topshop/Arcadia will fulfil the existing orders," an Ivy Park spokesperson said. An Arcadia Group spokesperson also confirmed the sale.

Several claims regarding Sir Green's inappropriate behaviour surfaced in October after Lord Hain discovered that the Daily Telegraph received an interim injunction from for nearly publishing allegations from five employees against the British fashion giant, which Sir Green adamantly denies.

Sir Green called the accusations "banter" and insists that "there was never any intent to be offensive".

But Arcadia Group employees have alleged they operated in a climate of intimidation and harassment. Former Topshop brand director Jane Shepherdson described Sir Green as a "bully" and said that his office behaviour was "worse than most".

Beyoncé and Mr. Green announced in 2014 that they would jointly launch her Ivy Park athletic streetwear, with initial lineups modelled by Beyoncé herself.