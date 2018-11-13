Asia Demand for US LNG Still 'Significant' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Asia has a significant need for US liquefied natural gas (LNG) despite the shift in China’s demand, Under Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I mean, there is still a significant Asia demand for LNG. You know, even as China’s demand shifts," Menezes said when asked where demand for US LNG will come from amid China reducing imports.

Menezes said Japan and Korea are two countries that will have demand for US LNG.

China's Tariffs on LNG Imports From US

On September 18, China slapped 10-per cent tariffs on LNG imports from the United States. The move came in response to Washington's decision to introduce a number of restrictions on trade with China, for example, a 25-per cent tariff on steel imports and a 10-per cent tariff on aluminium imports.

Nigeria LNG Limited CEO Tony Attah said in September that China showed more interest in Nigerian natural gas after the US decision to start a trade war against Beijing.

At the same time, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen warned that the US-Chinese trade war will have a negative impact on the United States, which is exporting LNG to China.

US-Chinese relations have been tense since March when US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on imports of Chinese steel and aluminum. Since then, the two sides have imposed several rounds of retaliatory duties on each other.

