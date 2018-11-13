Russia to Skip Davos Forum if Russian Businessmen Not Invited - PM

PALERMO (Italy), (Sputnik) - Russia will not attend the upcoming Davos economic forum, if Switzerland does not revert decisions on the participation of Russian businessmen in the event, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Tuesday.

"If these decisions that were made in regard to representatives of the Russian business are not changed, then we will have to refuse to send government officials and officials from Russian companies with state participation to the Davos forum, so no one will go there," Medvedev told reporters following the international conference on Libya in Italy's Palermo.

Medvedev noted that he had discussed the situation with President of Swiss Confederation Alain Berset.

The comment referred to the report, published by The Financial Times earlier, citing two experts allegedly familiar with the situation, saying that Russian businessmen Oleg Deripaska, Viktor Vekselberg and head of VTB bank Andrei Kostin were denied participation in the regular forum session. The mentioned businessmen are subject to US sanctions against Russia.

As the media specified, the decision to block them undermines the efforts taken by the WEF's organisers to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the event for the first time in a decade.

Commenting on the situation, Kremlin spokesperson confirmed to the media that Putin would not participate in the event, as it does not coincide with his schedule.

The WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland takes place on an annual basis and is aimed at shaping global and industry agenda by the political, business, and academic leaders.