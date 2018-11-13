Russia-US Trade Raises 8.5% Year-on-Year Despite Sanctions - Customs Service

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and the United States increased by 8.5 per cent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2018, compared to the same period last year, and stood at $18,019 billion, according to the data published by the Russian Federal Customs Service (FTS).

According to the data, exports from Russia to the United States in the given period totalled $8,611 billion, having increased by 13.9 per cent, while imports to Russia from the United States stood at $9,408 billion, which is a 3.9-per cent increase.

US share in Russia's total foreign trade dropped from 4 per cent last year to 3.6 per cent in January-September 2018.

Non-CIS Imports to Russia Up 7.1% to $174.8Bln in January-October

Russia's imports from countries not part of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) increased by 7.1 per cent year-on-year between January and October, totalling $174.8 billion, the Russian Federal Customs Service (FTS) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary customs statistics, in January-October 2018, import of goods from non-CIS countries in value terms stood at $174.821 billion and grew by 7.1 per cent, compared to the same period in 2017," the statement read.

In October, imports from non-CIS countries reached $18.6 billion, growing 9.9 per cent from September.

Meanwhile, import of food products and raw materials in the same month grew by 25.3 per cent and stood at nearly $2 billion. Import of chemicals went up by 17.3 per cent to $3.5 billion, and that of machinery by 6 per cent to $9.4 billion, according to the statement.

The increase in the bilateral trade has appeared amid stiff anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the US on a number of Russian companies, economic sectors and individuals.

The United States imposed restrictive measures, accusing Russia of interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs, US presidential elections and involvement in the A234 nerve agent incident.

Moscow officials have repeatedly denied all the accusations.