'Prices Should Be Much Lower': Trump Hopes Saudis, OPEC Won't Cut Oil Production

Earlier this week, the US President said that his administration granted temporary waivers with respect to sanctions against Iran in order to avoid increasing oil prices.

US President Donald Trump expressed his hopes over Riyadh's oil cut policies. Previously, Trump has repeatedly accused the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) of driving up oil prices and manipulating the market.

The OPEC states and several non-OPEC producers have teamed up in 2016 in a bid to stabilize dropping oil prices.

Hopefully, Saudi Arabia and OPEC will not be cutting oil production. Oil prices should be much lower based on supply! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 ноября 2018 г.

​The cartel cut production by a total of 1.8 million barrels per day. The move brought Brent crude from slightly over $43 per barrel in 2016 to over $72 in 2018. However, US sanctions on the Iranian oil industry push prices even higher as the restrictions may remove over 2 million barrel of crude per day from the global market.

