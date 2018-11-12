Register
14:07 GMT +312 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota November 14, 2014

    Saudis Brace for New Output Cuts as Surging N. Dakota Production Dampens Prices

    © REUTERS / Andrew Cullen
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Rapid expansion in North Dakota’s oil production is stirring concerns over a possible decline in crude prices globally, and Saudi Arabia has unveiled new measures to support prices just above its breakeven point.

    Kristian Rouz — The shale oil boom in North Dakota's Bakken oil field continues to set new records, rendering US crude prices lower, which, in the face of increasing US energy exports, is poised to weigh on international oil prices as well.

    In this light, Saudi Arabia has announced a new round of output cuts aimed at supporting the prices — which are, in the near-term, still expected to remain at that country's fiscal breakeven, estimated at roughly $70/bbl.

    A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen before a news conference at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016
    © REUTERS / Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo
    Saudi Energy Minister Assures No Plans to Eliminate OPEC
    North Dakota is bracing for another cold winter, with harsh weather conditions expected to disrupt the shipments of its oil by rail. As a result, the state's rising production could further dampen oil prices, while also spurring the ongoing development of oil-shipping infrastructure, eventually weighing on energy prices across the US.

    According to official figures, oil production in Bakken alone rose to the record level of 1.3 mln bpd last month, bottlenecking the majority of rail and pipeline routes.

    Meanwhile, the Trump administration is bracing for a battle in court to unlock the construction of the final leg of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would bring North Dakota's massive oil supply to Gulf Coast refineries and oil-shipping terminals in Louisiana and Texas.

    Bakken oil is currently trading at a $20/bbl discount, shipping at as low as $13.50/bbl last week — compared to WTI benchmark in New York trading at $61.07/bbl.

    READ MORE: US Unable to Reduce Iranian Oil Export to Zero — Rouhani

    These figures suggest the main issue facing the US energy sector is the lack of infrastructure — which is seen as a temporary obstacle before the ongoing rise in US production and exports dampens global energy prices, while boosting oil prices in North Dakota itself.

    The latter would attract additional investment to the state, allowing to further increase the output and shipping capacity.

    "One thing that is abundantly clear, OPEC is in for a shale shocker as US crude production increased to a record 11.6 million barrels per day and will cross the 12 million threshold next year," Stephen Innes of financial services company Oanda said.

    Malta-flagged Iranian crude oil supertanker Delvar is seen anchored off Singapore in this March 1, 2012 file photo
    © REUTERS / Tim Chong/Files
    Iranian Crude Oil is Important for India's Energy Security - Foreign Ministry
    In light of these developments, the world's traditional oil leader and unofficial OPEC leader, Saudi Arabia, is seeking to boost oil prices in the near-term to win enough time before its sovereign wealth fund starts generating more substantial returns on its investments.

    The Saudis said they would decrease the oil supply by as much as 500,000 bpd as soon as in December — albeit other OPEC member-states and their allies, such as Russia, have yet to announce their position on the proposed cuts.

    This as global crude prices dropped by as much as 20 per cent since last month, easing the concerns of energy security and economic sustainability in countries that rely on oil imports — such as India, China, and Japan.

    READ MORE: WATCH Norwegian Frigate Beached After Colliding With Tanker

    "This is great news for the externally challenged economies of Asia like Indonesia and the Philippines, India too, and helps also where inflation has been a concern," Robert Carnell of ING Asia said.

    Oil production.
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
    Saudi Arabia Probes Possible Ramifications of OPEC Collapse - Reports
    The Saudi announcement boosted Brent oil price from some $69/bbl to above $71/bbl Monday — as investors deemed a 0.5-percent cut to the total global supply as easing the concerns of overproduction.

    However, market participants say the global energy market could see another period of excessive supply of crude oil as soon as next year — with oil bulls looking at Bakken anxiously. If Trump manages to unlock the Keystone in court, the pipeline is expected to go into full commission soon afterwards.

    Additionally, the US has commissioned 12 new oil derricks earlier this month, with the total rig count reaching 886 — the highest number since March 2015.

    Meanwhile, the global demand for crude oil has been anaemic despite the gradual acceleration in global economic growth — as international trade tensions, Brexit, and high household debt across the developed world have kept the demand for manufactured goods in check.

    READ MORE: Trump: Iran Sanctions Waivers Won't Drive Oil Prices Up to $150 Per Barrel

    All this might suggest OPEC and its aliens are likely to maintain their grip on the global energy market in the near-term — particularly, as the US oil embargo on Iran gradually goes into effect. However, in the longer run, Trump's ongoing deregulation policies could unleash additional millions of bpd of oil to the global market — sinking prices yet again. 

    Related:

    Iranian Army Ready to Protect Oil Tankers Against Any Threats - Official
    US Unable to Reduce Iranian Oil Export to Zero - Rouhani
    Iranian Crude Oil is Important for India's Energy Security - Foreign Ministry
    Oil Surplus Causes Concern That Stocks Will Move Out of Balance - Energy Expert
    Tags:
    production, prices, Oil, North Dakota, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok