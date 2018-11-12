Register
11:25 GMT +312 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Yango taxi

    Finns Discouraged From Using Russian App Amid Data Collection Scare

    © Photo : Yandex
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Finland is the 14th country where Russian search engine company Yandex has launched its taxi service.

    Russian search engine giant Yandex just recently established its taxi service in Finland, but security experts have already started to discourage Finns from downloading the app, which, they claim, engages in data gathering.

    In Finland, Yandex operates under the brand name Yango and cooperates with local taxi companies and drivers. The service, which resembles Uber, uses its own navigation and AI technology to keep down customer costs.

    The starting price for Yango rides, which are available to order via Android or iOS apps, is three euros, then €1.20 ($1.36) per kilometre and €0.15 per minute (or €0.45 during peak hours). A ride from Helsinki Airport to the city centre would thus cost around €29 ($33).

    Only days since Yango's launch in Finland, the daily newspaper Helsingin Sanomat warned its readers that the new taxi service app can access one's photos and SIM card. Helsingin Sanomat cited cyber security experts from Estonia and Lithuania, who warned against using the service due to security risks.

    "We strongly advise people not to install this application, especially those who work at government agencies," analyst Rytis Rainus of the cyber security centre in Lithuania was quoted as saying.

    READ MORE: Adult Entertainment: Underage Finnish Students Seek Out 'Supervisors' on Tinder

    Helsingin Sanomat also stressed that four Estonian ministries had forbidden their employees from downloading the app to their work mobiles due to possible data breaches. This summer, Yandex taxi became available in Estonia. Earlier this year, Latvia became the first EU country where Yandex taxi is available.

    After taking a closer look at the terms of use of the Yango app, the Finnish daily also discovered that any legal disputes would be settled in accordance with Russian law. It also claimed that the agreement granted the company access to individuals' photographs, text messages, microphones and SIM cards.

    The Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority stressed that Yango's terms of service are essentially the same as Uber's. In one of the biggest deals in the Russian tech sector in 2017, Uber and Yandex Taxi formed a joined venture in Russia and five other CIS countries. Yandex currently holds a 59.3% stake and Uber 36.9% in the joint venture.

    READ MORE: Finnish Intel to Get Access to Citizens' Private Communications Soon — Ministry

    ​Yandex began its taxi service in 2011, and has since made more than one billion trips in 13 countries, mostly in former states of the Soviet Union. Yandex operates a large data centre in the municipality of Mäntsälä in southern Finland.

    Yandex is the largest technology company in Russia and the largest Russian-language search engine on the internet. Yandex provides over 70 services in total and primarily serves audiences in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

    At present, Yango is available in Helsinki and its suburbs. Should the experiment prove successful, Yango plans to expand to the cities of Turku and Tampere.

    Tags:
    taxi, Yango, Yandex, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    Smokin' Hot! Venezuela Wins Miss International Beauty Pageant 2018 in Japan
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse