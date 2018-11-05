Register
18:54 GMT +305 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Workers install wires on a 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure on a platform outside the National Convention Center, the venue which will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing

    Hungarian PM Orban Pledges Support to China's Silk Road

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivered a speech to the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on Monday, reaffirming his commitment to deeper cooperation via China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

    "Hungary represents more than just itself," Orban stated. "When you hear our voice, you hear the voice of our region [which] has recently become the growth engine of Europe." 

    He also noted that Central Eastern Europe (CEE) countries' common-sense economic and social policies helped preserve "national, political, and cultural identity even under the pressure of massive illegal migration". 

    Hungary acquired a growth rate twice the rate of continental Europe, Orban stated, adding that the region "will become the source of the future development".  

    February 2, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right, during a joint press conference following their meeting in Budapest
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Orban: Hungary, Russia Agreed on Russian Gas Supplies for 2020 (VIDEO)
    He said that China helped CEE countries realize these developments via the "16+1 China-Central European Cooperation format", which has gained prominence "even from the perspective of the giants". 

    "Hungary has always been a supporter of [possibly] the most free and fair global trade network and we have always been a supporter of Euro-Asian cooperation," Prime Minister Orban told Chinese president Xi Jinping, adding that his nation was committed to the "success of the One Belt, One Road Initiative".  

    "That is why we were the first European country to sign the bilateral cooperation agreement [on] its implementation," Orban continued, adding that Hungary valued "the presence of Chinese companies" such as Bank of China, Huawei, and Wanhua for conducting business in Hungary. 

    He added that other Hungarian engineering, food, and pharmaceutical businesses were increasing their footprint in China and thanked Chinese automaker BYD, who helped Hungary develop its Hungary's labor force and maintain a 4 percent GDP growth rate. 

    "You can count on our regional support when it comes to your initiative to promote free and fair international trade, when it comes to enhancing Eurasian international trade and paying more attention to Central Europe," the Hungarian prime minister said. 

    Hungary and the 16+1 Platform 

    The 16+1 Platform was established by China to facilitate deeper economic cooperation with 16 nation-states in Central Europe. Hungary was invited to the Expo, with over 130 countries and regions as well as 2,800 companies and 300,000 visitors in attendance. 

    After his address, Orban and other Hungarian officials toured the Expo with Chinese president Xi. Foreign affairs and trade minister Péter Szijjártó, innovation and technology minister László Palkovics, and agricultural minister István Nagy accompanied the Hungarian head of state.

    Orban and other delegates met with representatives from Huawei to discuss the digitization of society, MTI reported.  

    Huawei also launched its largest production and logistics center outside of China in Hungary, in addition to investing $1.2 billion since 2005 and employing over 2,000 Hungarian nationals.  

    Huawei also signed the first business strategic partnership agreement with Hungary in 2013.  

    The two countries will sign partnerships in dairy, water management and innovative energy sectors on Tuesday, Orban said.

    Related:

    China's Development Managed to Change Entire Global Economy - IMF Chief
    Orban: Hungary, Russia Agreed on Russian Gas Supplies for 2020 (VIDEO)
    Defiant Orban Vows to Respond to EU Parliament's Punitive Measures
    Orban Under Fire as EU Parliament Debates Hungary's Human Rights Record
    Tags:
    bilateral cooperation, fair, international trade, expo, electronics, China International Import Expo (CIIE), Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC), CEEC-China (16+1), Xi Jinping, Viktor Orban, Hungary, China, Shanghai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse