Register
09:13 GMT +305 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005

    India May Pay for Iranian Oil in Rupees Amid US Sanctions on Tehran – Reports

    © REUTERS / Raheb Homavandi
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    India and Iran are reportedly finalizing the steps New Delhi will take to pay for Iranian oil using India's national currency in order to continue transactions in the event that the Islamic Republic is cut-off from SWIFT, the international network used for bank transactions.

    India will revive a previous arrangement of making payments via an account in UCO bank in India, which does not have international exposure and is not connected to SWIFT, The Times of India reported. Before the US sanctions, Indian oil payments were divided: 45% of them were made in rupees from the UCO account and 55% were paid in Euros. However, India and Tehran are reportedly working on a new mechanism allowing Iran to take the full amount in India’s national currency. The funds are expected to be used for importing items from India.

    READ MORE: Pompeo: ‘No One’s Going to Argue’ Anti-Iran Sanctions Are Not Tough

    The mechanism would allow India to continue purchasing oil from Iran, even after the current 180-day US grace period on Iran's sale of oil abroad expires and if the Iranian banks are banned from using SWIFT payment systems.

    US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Advisor to the Secretary of State Brian Hook told journalists on Sunday that countries which continue to import oil from Iran would set up escrow accounts, which would “deny Iran hard currency and denies Iran any revenue on oil sales,” as the money stays within the importing nation’s account.

     “We strongly encourage those nations to ensure that Iran spends that money on humanitarian purchases to benefit the Iranian people,” Hook said, as cited by Times of India. He also added that the US will monitor these accounts in order to ensure that money is not spent on illicit activity.

    An Iranian woman holds her national flag as she walks past an anti-US mural depicting the Statue of Liberty on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran (File)
    © AFP 2018 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    US Sanctions Against Iran Taking Full Effect Monday, 8 Countries to Get Waivers
    The European Union is expected to announce a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to assist Iran. However, sources told the Times of India that the European mechanism faced several complications and would only become operational by 2019. India also reportedly won't participate in the EU mechanism so there would be an alternative means of payment in case the SPV attracts the attention of the US.

    The latest round of US sanctions on Iran is taking effect on Monday, November 5. The sanctions cover Iran's shipping, financial and energy sectors. As part of the move, the US Department of the Treasury is adding over 700 names to a list of blocked Iranian entities. The first round of renewed US sanctions on Iran entered into effect in August.

    Related:

    US Sanctions Against Iran Taking Full Effect Monday, 8 Countries to Get Waivers
    Pompeo: ‘No One’s Going to Argue’ Anti-Iran Sanctions Are Not Tough
    Up is Down: Trump Oil Sanctions on Iran Likely to Increase Tehran Sales - Report
    US Confident Tehran Will Not Resume Nuclear Program Amid Sanctions - Pompeo
    Tags:
    sanctions waiver, anti-Iranian sanctions, sanctions, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), sanctions, Brian Hook, India, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flashback From Iran’s 1979 Takeover of US Embassy
    Flashback From Iran’s 1979 Takeover of US Embassy
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse