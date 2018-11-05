Aluminum Giant Rusal Almost Doubles Net Profit to $1.54Bln in Nine Months

"Rusal's net profit by International Financial Reporting Standards has increased by 98.1 percent in the [first] nine months of 2018, compared to the same period last year, and has reached $1.54 billion," the statement read.
The aluminum production increased by 1.7 percent in January-September, reaching 2.81 billion tonnes, the statement added.
In August, Rusal reported a double increase in its net profit in the first six months of 2018 under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), totaling $952 million.
Rusal was among the companies and individuals put on the sanctions list. The giant suffered a share price collapse as a result, while Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska had to step down as Rusal's director.
All comments
Show new comments (0)