Register
16:31 GMT +304 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A worker stands at the entrance of the reactor of Bushehr nuclear power plant, outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran (File)

    'Naive' British Pensioners Convicted of Supplying Parts for Iran's Nuke Program

    © AP Photo / IIPA,Ebrahim Norouzi
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In an “absolute nightmare,” as they ultimately branded the court case, Paul and Iris from Britain were found guilty of inadvertently assisting Iran in its nuclear research, although both thought the formal destination for their dispatches of “nuts and bolts” was Malaysia.

    A retired British couple, Paul and Iris Attwater have revealed they were lured by a businessman into allegedly supplying parts for Iran’s nuclear program, as they sought a bit of spare cash to go on holiday and purchase a Crawley Town FC season ticket.  The spouses, both in their mid-60s, were summoned to a London court on accusations of contributing to the Islamic Republic’s efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

    The grandparents were at the time innocently selling nuts and bolts to an Iraqi-born businessman, based in Malaysia, named Alexander George. They appeared to be counting screws on the floor at their home and storing aircraft parts in their loft.

    “It’s nothing like they were saying – it wasn’t weapons. We were literally counting 10,000 nuts and bolts on the living room floor,” Iris told The Sunday People.

    “It’s been an absolute nightmare. We’ve been made out to be international arms dealers but nothing could be further from the truth,” she noted emotionally.

    Paul initially thought it was a joke, before the court handed them a six-month suspended sentence and barred them from running their venture for six years. Paul had notably pleaded guilty to being knowingly concerned in the sending of goods across the UK border with intent to evade restrictions, while Iris denied the same charge.

    READ MORE: By Introducing Anti-Iran Sanctions US Deals Another Blow to NPT — Russian FM

    Meanwhile, George, a 76 year-old from Bristol, was found guilty of being knowingly concerned in the delivery of controlled goods to a sanctioned destination, namely Iran, with his sentence expected to be handed down next month.

    George sourced parts from the Attwaters' firm Pairs Aviation, which were then exported by the couple via a Dutch shipping company to Iran through a network of companies in the Far East, the court heard. 

    According to the prosecutors, the man held contracts to source and supply Iranian aviation firms with components for planes and helicopters through companies he owned in Malaysia and Dubai. George himself denied the charges.

    Mohammad Javad Zarif, ministre iranien des Affaires étrangères
    © AFP 2018 / Atta Kenare
    Iran’s FM Zarif: World Opposes US Behavior Over Anti-Iranian Sanctions

    "The fact that you were, in effect, groomed by Mr George I accept — he deceived you. I do not, for one moment, think that either of you are bad people. You have, in my view, been very, very naive," Judge Michael Grieve QC summed up.

    The embargo on business ties with Iran dates back to May 8 of this year, when the US withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and re-imposed sanctions against Tehran and any country doing business with Iranian companies. The first round of  US-initiated economic limitations became effective in August, whereas a greater list of sanctions targeting Iran’s oil and banking sectors among others, are expected to take effect on November 4.

    Related:

    Secret Report Accuses UK Defense Ministry of Five Nuclear Safety Breaches
    US Sanctions on Iran to Boost Russia's Influence on Oil Market - Ex Obama Aide
    Iran Reportedly Turns Off Oil Tanker Tracking Systems as US Sanctions Loom
    Iran’s FM Zarif: World Opposes US Behavior Over Anti-Iranian Sanctions
    Tags:
    Iranian nuclear program, court case, parts, company, business, nuclear program, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flashback From Iran’s 1979 Takeover of US Embassy
    Flashback From Iran’s 1979 Takeover of US Embassy
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse