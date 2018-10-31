Register
22:31 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bitcoin

    Bitcoin's 10th Birthday: When Can We Expect The Next Boom?

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In the ten years since its inconspicuous appearance, Bitcoin went from being a novelty currency for cryptography nerds to one of the largest currencies in the world. Sputnik explores bitcoin's slow rise, explosion, and stagnation, and offers a tip on what may prompt it to rise again.

    On October 31, 2008, at the dawn of the global financial crisis, a shadowy individual or collective known as Satoshi Nakamoto published a white paper called "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System" on the metzdowd.com cryptography mailing list, outlining the principles for a new digital currency which wouldn't depend on any existing banking institution or government oversight. Several months later, in January 2009, Nakamoto released the first bitcoin software and issued the first 50 units of the currency.

    Seeing little use and valued at less than $1 US well into 2011, the currency enjoyed its first exponential jump in value in 2013, when the price of a single coin grew to nearly $1,000 before sliding back down to as little as $230 in 2015 and 2016. In late 2017, the cryptocurrency exploded again, this time up to dizzying highs of over $20,000, as mainstream investors looking to get rich quick began scrambling to cash in on the digital currency craze.

    On January 17, the currency collapsed in what has since been remembered in the cryptocurrency industry as Black Tuesday, crashing to $9,600, and shaving off several thousand dollars more since then. Throughout 2018, the digital currency rose and then fell several times, settling at about $6,300 as of late October.

    Bitcoin price in dollars August 2010 - October 2018.
    Highcharts.com
    Bitcoin price in dollars August 2010 - October 2018.

    Bitcoin Basics

    A Bitcoin ATM is placed in a public area in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Bitcoin is the world's most popular virtual currency. Such currencies are not tied to a bank or government and allow users to spend money anonymously. They are basically lines of computer code that are digitally signed each time they are traded.
    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    Bitcoin ATM Seized: India Sees Crypto Crackdown Amid Legal Gray Area
    Bitcoin is based on a technology known as blockchain, a decentralized, public digital ledger recording transactions across multiple computers simultaneously, preventing records from being altered retroactively and thus initially believed to secure by its very design.

    Baked into bitcoin is the principle of a limited number of coins – only 21 million can be digitally mined, meaning that unlike paper money, which can be printed indefinitely, bitcoin shouldn't suffer inflation. But the principle of scarcity also means that mining, which takes place by computers solving a series of complex mathematical problems, becomes more and more difficult and subsequently needs more and more computational power to achieve. It's estimated that 17.3 million bitcoins have been mined as of mid-2018, and that with the increasingly complex computations required for mining, only a single bitcoin will be mined between 2100 and 2140,

    Bitcoin's rise was facilitated by a series of milestones, with bitcoin enthusiast Laszlo Hanyecz believed to have made the first real-world transaction using the currency by buying two Papa John's pizzas from a fellow enthusiast in May 2010 for 10,000 bitcoins. Fast forward eight years, and Hanyecz would have ended up paying the equivalent over $63 million for those pies. Ouch!

    Bitcoin
    CC0
    UK Crypto-Assets Under More Scrutiny & Needs 'Urgent Regulation' - MPs
    The digital currency won its first important victory in terms of mainstream recognition in November 2013, when popular browser games company Zynga announced that it would accept bitcoins for in-app payments.

    Product of Its Time

    Confidence in the 'secure' digital currency suffered a setback after 25,000 bitcoins were stolen from an electronic wallet of a veteran miner in 2011, with further instances of hacking temporarily denting bitcoin's reputation. However, with new interest pouring in, mining growing, and the currency beginning to win more and more acceptance from real world businesses, hacking fears proved insufficient to stop its rise, particularly as the global financial crisis led many investors to search for alternatives to traditional financial instruments and stores of value.

    As Alpari Investments analyst Veselin Petkov explained, "in the period between 2008 and 2012, distrust in the actions of central banks increased significantly among market players. The reason for this was the introduction of a colossal amount of new money into the global economy. Therefore, a growing interest appeared in creating a currency that wasn't centralized. It was at this time that Bitcoin emerged as an alternative to fiat money dependent on the monetary decisions of central banks."

    Gradually, more and more countries began recognizing that bitcoin existed, although many also remained hesitant to treat it as an actual currency. In April 2017, Japan began regulating cryptocurrency exchanges operating in Japan under the Payment Services Act, essentially assigning bitcoins the status of currency.

    Cryptocurrencies
    CC0
    Cryptocurrency Emission, Circulation 'Can't Be Allowed Now' in Russia - Official
    One of the digital currency's largest (and largely unresolved) technical problems is 'scalability', i.e. a long-standing stumbling block stemming from the system's initial design limiting the number of transactions the network could process simultaneously and thus causing long processing times and increased fees for transactions. As bitcoin's popularity grew and the average number of transactions increased from 100,000 per day in 2015 to 300,000 per day in 2017, the problem only intensified, putting a serious cramp in bitcoin's ability to carry out its primary function – that of a medium of exchange.

    Bitcoin transactions per month into late 2017.
    Zhitelew / CC0
    Bitcoin transactions per month into late 2017.

    Road to a Bubble

    Enjoying with growing public recognition, expectations that technical limitations of scalability would work themselves out somehow, and begrudging tolerance for if not acceptance from governments, bitcoin was ready for its autumn 2017 spike. In the first week of December alone, the digital currency jumped to over $16,000 and a total capitalization of $270 billion, becoming one of the world's top five most-traded currencies. By mid-December, bitcoin futures began trading on the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

    "Against the background of the strong climb in bitcoin's value in 2017, a large number of non-professional investors joined the market," Petkov recalled. "They simply bought the currency after reading stories in the media and forums about people getting rich using the digital currency. Furthermore, they didn't have a good understanding of what cryptocurrency actually was, and no knowledge of the scaling problem. All of this provoked the boom in the market and led to bitcoin becoming strongly overbought."

    By late December, with bitcoin priced at $20,000 per coin, investment experts, economists and the heads of central banks began speaking about an overheating market and imminent collapse of an artificial bubble. The pessimists proved correct, and by January, the capitalization of the cryptocurrency market as a whole collapsed from $830 billion to $431 billion in the space of less than two weeks.

    Calm Before the Next Storm?

    Broken representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency, placed on a monitor that displays stock graph and binary codes, are seen in this illustration picture, December 21, 2017
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    EXCLUSIVE: Why Consumers Must Resist the Dangerous Push for Cashless Societies
    Through 2018, investors worried about losing their life savings in a market they didn't understand, concerns over fraud on exchanges, and lack of regulation on speculation by big players ended talk about bitcoin reaching $50,000, $100,000 or even more in 2018.

    In recent months, prices have hovered in the $6,500-$7,000 mark, with about 300,000-400,000 transactions processed per day, according to Petkov's estimates. In the analyst's view, only a market signal about a long-awaited solution to the scaling problem, such as activation of the Lightning Network protocol, can lead to renewed interest and growth in the cryptocurrency as an investment.

    Related:

    Bitcoin ATM Seized: India Sees Crypto Crackdown Amid Legal Gray Area
    Bitcoin for Africa, Bitcoin for All
    India's Largest Bitcoin Exchange Shuts Down Following Bank Account Freeze
    Thanks NSA! Surveillance Agency Exploit Increases Illegal Bitcoin Mining by 459%
    Major Bug in Bitcoin Code Could Have Wrecked the Currency
    The Third Stage of Bitcoin Truth
    Tags:
    future, history, digital currency, bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, world
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse