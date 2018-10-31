Register
17:36 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. File photo

    CEO of Austria's OMV AG Points Out Two Key Risks for Nord Stream 2

    © Photo: Nord Stream 2 Corp./twitter
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Last year, Denmark made amendments to the country's legislation allowing the government to reject the construction of pipelines in Danish territorial waters for security reasons. Denmark remains the only country which has yet to give its go-ahead for the Nord Stream project.

    There are two main risks for the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project, pertaining to possible US sanctions and Denmark's go-ahead for the pipeline's construction, according to Rainer Seele, chief executive of the Austrian oil and gas company OMV AG.

    "First of all, we are waiting for the last remaining building permit from Denmark. I am convinced that in the EU, all the permits that were obtained will work in accordance with the laws of different [EU] countries. And this also will happen in Denmark," Seele underscored.

    READ MORE: Putin on Nord Stream 2: It Would Be a Shame if EU Fails to Defend Its Interests

    He said that he remains optimistic about the issue, given that Copenhagen gave the green light to the construction of the first Nord Stream project in Danish waters.

    "So we have a good chance to get Denmark's similar approval for Nord Stream 2 next year," Seele noted.

    He said that the second risk pertains to possible Nord Stream 2-related sanctions unilaterally imposed by the US, which is "trying to influence the financing of the project."

    READ MORE: Polish President Urges Germany to Abandon Nord Stream 2 Project, Buy More US LNG

    "Let's wait and see. We don't know what kind of sanctions will be introduced; sanctions risks exist in many other regions," Seele pointed out.

    He signaled his company's readiness to continue to add to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, saying that "the work is going well" and that 108 kilometers (67 miles) of pipes had already been laid.

    All major countries involved in the Nord Stream 2 project, including Russia, Germany, Finland and Sweden, have already issued papers permitting the construction of the pipeline in their waters. Denmark is currently the last state yet to give a green light to the pipeline.

    READ MORE: Denmark Has Choice 'Between Reason & Politics' When It Comes to Nord Stream 2

    In June, Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that Copenhagen may block or suspend the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project as it wants to bring the discussion on the project to a pan-European level.

    The Russian Energy Ministry, for its part, said that it expected Denmark to give permission for the pipeline's construction by the end of this year.

    In late November 2017, Copenhagen made special amendments to the country's legislation, empowering the country to reject the construction of pipelines in Danish territorial waters for security reasons related to Denmark, the EU and NATO.

    READ MORE: Austria's OMV Asks EU for Help Amid US Sanctions Pressure on Iran, Nord Stream 2

    In addition, the US has been putting external pressure on EU states over the Nord Stream 2 project. Washington has repeatedly threatened to impose sanctions under its Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) on entities involved in the project, suggesting that Europeans buy more expensive US LNG instead of Russian pipeline gas.

    Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Nord Stream 2 Financing Won't Depend on US Sanctions – Venture Executive
    Nord Stream 2 stipulates the construction of two gas pipelines running from the Russian coast north of St. Petersburg through the Baltic Sea to a hub in northeastern Germany. The pipeline, due to be put into operation in 2019, aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany.

    The project is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom, France's Engie, Austria's OMV AG, Royal Dutch Shell, as well as Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.

    Related:

    Trump Says 'No' to Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Companies
    US Admission of Defeat on Nord Stream 2 Was 'Economically Inevitable' - Analyst
    Russia Ready to Fund Nord Stream 2 if US Imposes Sanctions – Report
    US to Introduce Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Project - German Official
    Tags:
    gas pipeline, project, construction, government, Nord Stream 2, OMV AG, Rainer Seele, Denmark, Austria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse