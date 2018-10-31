Register
16:03 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Workers walk in the rain at the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain November 11, 2013.

    No-Deal Brexit Would Put UK On Track for 'Long Recession' - Ratings Agency

    © REUTERS / Eddie Keogh
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    This is yet the latest warning about a hard Brexit, echoing concerns about the adverse economic effects of a no-deal scenario issued by countless other financial bodies, business leaders and politicians.

    A no-deal Brexit would push the UK economy into a “long recession”, potentially lasting longer than the 2008 global financial crisis, the Standard and Poor’s rating agency has warned.

    In a statement on Tuesday, financial researchers at Standard and Poor’s said the “economic loss” to GDP is likely to be permanent, also forecasting unemployment to rise to over seven percent if Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal in place.

    READ MORE: UK’s New Budget: Hammond Wants to Gamble on Public Finances – Think Tank

    “Most of the economic loss of about 5.5 percent GDP over three years compared to our base case would likely be permanent.”

    The research company also warned that house prices across the UK could fall by over ten percent in the two years following Brexit.

    S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Paul Watters said the firm is actively researching the potential consequences of a no-deal Brexit as the likelihood of such an eventuality “has increased sufficiently to become a relevant rating consideration.”

    Sadiq Khan, Britain's Labour Party candidate for Mayor of London and his wife Saadiya leave after casting their votes for the London mayoral elections at a polling station in south London Britain May 5, 2016
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    'People Must Get a Final Say': London Mayor Calls for Another Brexit Vote
    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and countless other organizations have issued pessimistic long-term economic forecasts for Britain due to Brexit, especially in a hard scenario.

    With many Brits worried about their finances, there has been a significant drop in support for Brexit, as shown by several recent nationwide opinion polls.

    Meanwhile, pro-EU campaigners have stepped up their efforts to secure a second referendum, with almost a million Brits signing The Independent’s Final Say petition, while over 700,000 protestors attended the People’s March rally in central London earlier this month.

    READ MORE: UK Government Need to Keep EU Laws After Brexit to Protect Environment — Scholar

    Related:

    UK Government Need to Keep EU Laws After Brexit to Protect Environment - Scholar
    UK PM: Snap General Election to End Brexit Impasse 'Not in National Interest'
    Firms Fleeing UK Amid Brexit Could Make Holland Financial Center - Regulator
    UK Chancellor Raises Brexit Funding to $2.5 Billion, Claims Austerity's No More
    Tags:
    referendum, economy, Brexit, UK Government, Standard & Poor's, European Union, Paul Watters, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse