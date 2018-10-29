Register
14:55 GMT +329 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Treasury Department

    US Treasury Braces for Record-High Bonds Auction to Finance Fiscal Stimulus

    CC BY 2.0 / Roman Boed / The US Treasury Department
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 03

    The US finance ministry is bracing for its largest bond auction in history, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin seeks to sell predominantly short-to-medium-term bonds to private investors to refinance the US public debt.

    Kristian Rouz — US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin might become the newest record-setting finance minister in US history, as his department prepares to sell $81 bln worth of Treasury bills at an upcoming auction. Mnuchin's bond issuance is poised to eclipse the record-setting bond sales under Timothy Geithner — Treasury Secretary in 2009-2013.

    READ MORE: US Treasury in Talks Over Disconnecting Iran From SWIFT Amid Sanctions

    The US Treasury has ramped up its bond issuance over the past few months to finance America's rising budget deficit and President Donald Trump's fiscal stimulus. This time, however, the issuance of new Treasury notes comes amid rising bond yields in the open market, supported by the increasing Federal Reserve's interest rates.

    All these factors are driving investor demand for Treasury notes —despite the Fed selling Treasury notes from its bond portfolio, and foreign countries selling their Treasury holdings as well.

    "Deficits aren't going anywhere and Treasury will need to continue to ramp up issuance," Jon Hill of BMO Capital Markets said. "They'll stay focused on the front-end given their stated guidance of trying to maintain a broadly constant weighted-average maturity of their outstanding portfolio."

    Less than 10 years ago, then-Secretary Geithner had to issue massive amounts of Treasury bonds to finance the Obama administration bailout programs.
    Only until recently was the Treasuries market the opposite of today — with the Fed's ultra-low interest rates, high investor demand for havens, and elevated Treasury note face value, the US central Bank had to absorb the lion's share of those securities.

    This resulted in the Fed's balance sheet growing from under $1 trln to $4.5 trln between 2009 and 2016, but this figure has fallen to some $4.17 bln as of late September.

    However, Mnuchin's Treasury note issuance is targeting primarily the private-sector investors, This explains why the Treasury is set to focus on maturities of five years or less — in other words, short-term and therefore more liquid bonds.

    READ MORE: US Treasury Mulls Currency Regime Treaties as Part of Trade Talks

    "Bond auctions at long maturities in Germany and the US received modest demand, suggesting that appetite for long-term government paper is not particularly strong," a team of bond market analysts from the Italian bank UniCredit wrote in a note.

    Albeit US Treasuries have been in high demand in the open market over the past few days — particularly so, in the face of the stock market volatility, some market analysts are skeptical Mnuchin's $81-billion sale could meet sufficient demand.

    "Don't get too carried away with the buying; there isn't a major spree at hand, but we could see an organized move in increasing size if equities continue to take it on the chin," Kevin Giddis of Raymond James said.

    If the Treasury issuance fails to meet strong enough demand, bond value will drop — and, as it move inversely to Treasury yields — a mounting upward pressure on the Fed's interest rates is quite likely.

    Headquarters of JPMorgan Chase finance company in New York, the USA.
    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    JPMorgan to Pay $5.26Mln to Settle Cuba, Iran Sanctions Breach - US Treasury
    One way or another, this falls in line with the broader pivot to supply-side policies of the Trump administration — despite the President himself sometime criticizing the officials for advancing the overhaul too quickly.

    Back in the early 2010s, 30-year Treasuries were the main staple of Geithner's borrowing patterns.

    This time, Mnuchin's approach is different: with the ongoing economic expansion in the US, investors are not as much seeking safe haven assets — such as long-term bonds — focusing instead on higher-yielding, easy-to-resell securities.

    And the Treasury Secretary believes an auction that focuses on securities maturing in one to five years from now would be the most appropriate in the current macroeconomic climate.

    "Treasury has been preparing the market for the new five-year TIPS (Treasury inflation-protected securities) auction date that they have said they are going to add," Jonathan Cohn of Credit Suisse Securities USA said.

    Additionally, Mnuchin's bonds will be easier for the federal government to pay off in five years' time — or less.

    Trump administration officials generally believe the ongoing economic resurgence will eventually allow the US government to erase the lion's share of its debt due to the expansion in tax base, a rise in foreign trade revenues, and a greater accumulation of wealth in the US.

    The Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement is due on 31 October.

    Related:

    US Sanctions Chinese Entity Over Purchase of Russian Fighters, S-400s – Treasury
    US Slaps New Sanctions on Top Venezuelan Officials, Maduro's Wife - Treasury
    US Treasury Admits Russian Economy Too Large for Iran-Style Sanctions
    Tags:
    budget deficit, bonds, US Treasury, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Flying the Friendly Skies: Russia Celebrates Army Aviation Day
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse