Anti-Russia Sanctions Should Not Harm Small, Medium Businesses - Italian PM

ROME (Sputnik) - Western sanctions against Moscow should not harm Russian civil society and small and medium businesses, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday.

"We do not want sanctions to inflict irreparable damage to Russian civil society or to harm small and medium businesses, which should not suffer from them," Conte said at a press conference.

The prime minister reiterated the position of the Italian authorities, who repeatedly said that sanctions were not the ultimate goal, but an instrument.

"We are aware that they are related to the Minsk agreements, and their withdrawal is related to the implementation of these agreements. This is the reason why I agreed to renew them when I took office," Conte said.

On Wednesday, the head of the Italian government will hold talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, and will also meet with Italian businesspeople. The meeting will be an opportunity to restart partnership from trade and economic perspective, he added.

"Russia and Italy are bound by a great tradition of economic and trade relations. On the day after tomorrow, commercial agreements between important Russian and Italian companies will be signed," the Italian prime minister concluded.

Relations between Moscow and the West deteriorated in 2014 after Crimea’s reunification with Russia and amid the crisis in eastern Ukraine. The European Union and the United States imposed restrictive measures against Russian individuals, companies and economic sectors. Moscow has responded by imposing restrictions on food imports from the countries that supported the sanctions.

Conte said in June that Italy would promote the revision of anti-Russia sanctions, saying that Moscow had played a major role in resolving geopolitical crises in recent years. The new Italian government, which was formed in late May by a coalition comprising the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the Eurosceptic Lega party, stated the need to lift the EU sanctions imposed on Russia in their government coalition agreement.