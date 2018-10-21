Register
13:58 GMT +321 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People demonstrate against Brexit on a balcony in London, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, as Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a speech focusing on Britain leaving the EU. The Foreign Office says Johnson will use a speech Wednesday to argue for an outward-facing, liberal and global Britain after the U.K. leaves the bloc

    British Companies to Launch Brexit Contingency Plans Before Xmas

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A majority of British companies are preparing contingency plans to mitigate the expected negative effects of a possible ‘no-deal’ Brexit including layoffs, stockpiling, and gearing their supply chains towards domestic suppliers and consumers.

    Kristian Rouz — A new report finds the vast majority of Britain's private sector enterprises are expecting a ‘no-deal' Brexit to become reality. CEO scepticism of a possible Brexit deal increased after policymakers from both the UK ad EU failed to reach an agreement during last week's EU summit.

    The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) found some 80 percent of British companies are planning to enforce contingency plans to minimize the anticipated disruptions in the cross-channel trade and capital flows stemming from a ‘hard Brexit'.

    READ MORE: Brexit: 'Kicking Can Down the Road, the Can Will Get Kicked a Bit More' — Prof

    The plans are set to go into effect as soon as December, unless Downing Street provides more clarity on the prospect of its Brexit agreement with the EU. Most companies are planning to introduce measures similar to those undertaken after the referendum on 23 June 2016, when the UK's sudden decision to leave spooked investors and resulted in a steep decline in the pound's FX rate.

    "Businesses have displayed remarkable resilience since the referendum, but patience is now threadbare," Carolyn Fairbairn, Director General at CBI, said.

    The CBI has called on the cabinet of Prime Minister Theresa May to maintain the closest ties possible with the EU after Brexit goes into effect. However, British manufacturers, primarily those in the North of England and parts of Wales, are eyeing lucrative export opportunities in case of a ‘hard Brexit'.

    But the CBI observed a rather subdued sentiment across British businesses.

    "Unless a withdrawal agreement is locked down by December, firms will press the button on their contingency plans," Fairbairn said. "Jobs will be lost and supply chains moved."

    This might suggest that he May government could have a hard time navigating through the highly contradictory special interests of various groups within Britain as members of the cabinet are still trying to reach a consensus on a deal with the EU.

    The UK's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said the most important sticking point is currently the status of Northern Ireland and the Irish border after Brexit.

    READ MORE: EU Summit Ends With Brexit Deadlock, Migration, Security Threats in Spotlight

    The EU is pressing for the Irish border to remain open post-Brexit, which the British Tories say would discredit the main point of Brexit as returning control over its own borders back to the UK. The EU then proposed keeping the Irish border open, whilst saying London could restrict the movement of people and capital across the Irish Sea.
    But Ulster's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) — which is part of May's ruling coalition — said it won't tolerate barriers to trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of UK.
    In his Sunday Telegraph column, Secretary Raab wrote this issue — known as the ‘Irish backstop' — must be avoided if the EU wants a Brexit deal.

    "The Prime Minister has rightly refused to rule out considering different approaches — including extending the implementation period for a limited period of a few months, as an alternative to the backstop," he said.

    For its part, CBI said the standoff over the ‘Irish backstop', along with other Brexit-related concerns, have rendered British companies more inclined to believe there's no alternative but a ‘no-deal' Brexit.

    Brexit
    CC0
    London's Decision to Extend Transition Period 'Attempt to Destroy Brexit' - MEP
    The CBI report also found 39 percent of the 236 surveyed firms would introduce job cuts, realignments in their supply chains, and stockpiling by next month. Another 24 percent of companies said they would do the same by the end of December, and a further 19 percent said they are already implementing such measures.
    Brexit is slated for 29 March 2019.

    Additionally, 80 percent of companies polled by CBI said they have already reviewed their investment plans due to the lingering Brexit uncertainty and the risk of a ‘no-deal' separation.

    However, the Department for Exiting the European Union reassured British businesses it's working on delivering a Brexit deal that works for the private sector, as well as for the rest of Britain.

    The Department also said the government would provide necessary accommodation in case of a ‘no-deal' Brexit.

    "In the unlikely event we leave the EU without a deal, we have issued over 100 technical notices to help businesses make informed plans and preparations," Brexit Department said in a statement.

    The next summit between British and European leaders is slated for December. However, an additional round of Brexit talks could take place as soon as next month.

    Related:

    British PM Refers to Merkel and Juncker When Asked How Brexit Talks Are Going
    British PM May Open to Longer Transition as ‘No-Deal’ Brexit Looms
    May Expects Brexit Transition Period to End by Late December 2020 as Scheduled
    Tags:
    enterprises, Brexit, European Union, Confederation of British Industry (CBI), United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse