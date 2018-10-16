Register
21:56 GMT +316 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Eurobonds, file photo

    Russia May Stop Issuing Eurobonds Altogether in 2019 – Deputy Finance Minister

    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 81

    Earlier this year, London threatened to ban the sale of Russian Eurobonds on the London Stock Exchange, with the Russian finance ministry coolly pointing out that the move would have little impact on demand for Russian bond issuances.

    Russia may decide not to issue Eurobonds at all in 2019, deputy finance minister Sergei Storchak has said. 

    "Yes, this is an option. We have the option of not coming out [onto the market]," the official said, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Bali hosted by the International Monetary Fund and World Bank over the weekend.

    ExpoForum in the run-up to the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    EU Energy System to Collapse if US Sanctions Affect Russian Oil and Gas Companies – BP Head
    The deputy minister did not specify the likelihood of such a scenario, saying market conditions would determine its next moves. 

    Storchak stressed however that the recently-adopted strategy of making domestic, ruble-denominated borrowing the main source of loans was correct, as evidenced by the recent experiences of other emerging market countries. "It's no joke, since these countries' expenditures have risen due to the change of interest rates and the appreciation of the dollar," he said.

    In April, the finance ministry issued 11-year Eurobonds worth $1.5 billion, while topping up the Russia-2047 issuance by $2.5 billion. Most of the proceeds from the issuance went to the buy-out of old Eurobonds, with the equivalent of $800 million credited to the federal budget. 

    The finance ministry has the option of emitting another $3 billion-worth in Eurobonds before the year is out. However, Storchak earlier said that Russia probably won't be doing so.

    Low Debt Load

    Economists say Russia has little need for foreign loads in the coming year, given that the country already has one of the lowest debt burdens in the world.

    In the first three quarters of 2018, Russia's foreign debt load fell 9.8 percent ($51 billion) to $467 billion, coming just shy of matching the country's foreign exchange reserves, which stood at nearly $460 billion in mid-2018.

    Oil markets
    © Fotolia / marrakeshh
    Trump Won't Push Saudis to Deploy Nuclear Option of '$200 Oil Prices' - Academic
    With the finance ministry enjoying a 3.5 percent budget surplus, thanks to rising oil prices and a falling imports, Russian foreign reserves may climb even further, analysts say.

    "It's unlikely that Saudi Arabia will be able to make up for the supply of Iranian oil, which will face sanctions. Therefore, oil prices will be high, and it won't be necessary to engage in external borrowing," Andrei Vernikov, deputy director for investment analysis as Zerich Capital Management, told Sputnik.

    Foreign Borrowing Unprofitable

    Anton Shabanov, an independent economist and financial analyst, said that that it is unprofitable for Russia to borrow from the Western markets anyway, given the risks of sanctions involved.

    "The threat of sanctions, and uncertainty about their format, is something that hangs over Russia. This is a risk for investors, and they demand higher returns, accordingly. Therefore, at this time, it's not very profitable for us to borrow in the Eurobond format," Shabanov explained.

    Vernikov echoed this sentiment, noting that "relying on the domestic loan market is a good strategy."

    "If you do not reduce the share of public debt in foreign currency, sooner or later, you may find yourself in the same situation as Ukraine or Turkey," the analyst warned.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko greets International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde after a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, September 6, 2015
    © REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko
    IMF Names Ukraine Poorest Country in Europe, but New Loans Not Forthcoming
    In addition to pension funds and the savings of state-owned companies, the finance ministry can take advantage of individual savings. "All that's necessary is to advertise these tools to the public, and explain to them that bonds are profitable, stable, and a good investment," Shabanov said.

    De-Dollarization

    Russia has taken a number of steps in recent months to reduce the country's dependence on Western financial instruments and institutions and the US dollar.

    On Tuesday, the finance ministry reported that it expected the plan on the de-dollarization of the Russian economy to be completed by the end of the year. Last week, the ministry said it was considering switching to using euros for trade with European partners in place of the dollar. On October 3, President Putin said that Washington's sanctions policy had only served to undermine the dollar's credibility, not just in Russia, but around the world.

    Earlier this year, Russia sold off tens of billions of dollars' worth of US Treasury bond holdings, dropping out of the top 33 holders. In recent years, Russia has also indicated a preference for trading with other emerging economy nations using national currencies.

    Related:

    Russian PM Compares Further Anti-Moscow Sanctions to Economic Warfare
    Agriculture an Important Growth Driver of Russian Economy - Putin
    Federal Economy Minister Says German Businesses Seek More Russian Investment
    Tags:
    holdings, debt, Russian Eurobonds, Eurobonds, Russian Finance Ministry, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участники праздника летнего солнцестояния в селе Окунево Омской области
    Bucolic Beauties From Different Countries and Times
    Keyboard Warfare
    Keyboard Warfare
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse