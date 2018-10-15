Register
15:03 GMT +315 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi Arabia Flag

    Investors Wary of Saudi Forum as Ford, JP Morgan Pull Out Amid Diplomatic Rift

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / yasser zareaa / National day of Saudi Arabia
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An upcoming Saudi investment forum, known as ‘Davos in the Desert’, is in for a massive decline in attendance after the mysterious disappearance of prominent Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

    Kristian Rouz — Two of America's best-known companies, Ford Motor Co. and JP Morgan Chase, have cancelled their plans to attend a Saudi-hosted investor event. The CEOs of both corporations cited the uncertainty related to the recent disappearance of a Saudi dissident in Istanbul, Turkey, and concerns that the Trump administration may take diplomatic action against the kingdom.

    READ MORE: Ford Motor Head Cancels Trip to Riyadh in Wake of Khashoggi Disappearance

    The two companies said in separate statements Sunday that they wouldn't attend the Saudi investor conference. Both Ford and JP Morgan expressed their concerns that the recent statements from US President Donald Trump and several US senators could disrupt economic ties between the US and Saudi Arabia.

    In the light, neither company appears to be willing to expose their investment plans to the heightened political risks. Analysts also say other American and European companies might follow suit, which could ultimately trigger a decline in capital flows between the US and the oil-rich kingdom.

    "Horrifying things have been reported, and I am horrified. But I have to conduct the business of the IMF in all corners of the world," Christine Lagarde, managing director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

    For years, the investment forum in Riyadh — known as ‘Davos in the Desert' — has been attracting the world's top CEOs, who sought capital for their projects. However, after Turkey said Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, many investors are reconsidering their plans, despite Saudi officials denying the claims.

    Company executives have cited moral concerns over the alleged assassination as well, but political risks to the investment climate appear to be their main stated motivation in cancelling their plans.

    "What has reportedly happened in Turkey around the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, if proved true, would clearly change the ability of any of us in the West to do business with the Saudi government," billionaire investor Richard Branson said.

    Companies which could possibly take an anti-Saudi stance include other major names in the finance sector, such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Mastercard Inc. and Bank of America Corp.

    READ MORE: Ex-Ambassador Lists Three Reasons Why US Turning Up the Heat Over Khashoggi

    These developments indicate that the US may not even have to slap Saudi Arabia with sanctions at the government level, as the private sector appears to be more concerned over Khashoggi's mysterious disappearance than the Trump administration itself.

    As of Monday morning, several other US-based companies have announced they would not attend the Saudi investment event in question. These include HP Inc., Viacom Inc. and Uber — whose CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he wouldn't fly to Rhiyadh "unless a substantially different set of facts emerges."

    Amid these announcements, international wealth managers have expressed their concerns as well. For decades, Saudi Arabia has used its sovereign oil fund as a massive vehicle for international investment — and some of that money landed in the US, the Eurozone, and other places.

    "We are closely monitoring the situation," Brian Beades of American money-managing corporation BlackRock said.

    Meanwhile, several major news organizations have also cancelled their plans to attend or cover the event, reducing investor appeal and PR opportunities at the forum.

    Khashoggi was an extremely reputable journalist, and the media outlets which have taken up his cause include the Financial Times, the New York Times, Bloomberg, and CNBC.

    READ MORE: UK Drafting Saudi Sanctions List in Wake of Khashoggi Disappearance — Reports

    Other companies, such as Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and Standard Chartered Plc. have either provided no comment as of yet, or reiterated their commitment to attending the event regardless.

    For its part, Saudi Arabia stressed it would take decisive retaliatory measures against all governmental and private entities that engage in what officials in Riyadh have dubbed ‘hostile activities' against the kingdom.

    "Whether by waving economic sanctions, using political pressure, or repeating false accusations that will undermine the Kingdom," Saudi officials said in a statement, they would "respond with greater action."

    However, Saudi Arabia is facing substantial diplomatic pressure, and the fate of ‘Davos in the Desert', as well as the Saudi economy itself, appears to be in for a large degree of uncertainty.

    Related:

    Saudi King Orders to Open Internal Investigation Into Khashoggi Case - Official
    JP Morgan CEO Cancels Visit to Saudi Conference Amid Khashoggi Disappearance
    Saudi King Salman: No One Can Undermine Strong Ties With Turkey - Reports
    Tags:
    investors, Ford Motor Company, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse