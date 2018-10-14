Register
20:15 GMT +314 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Treasury Department

    US Treasury Mulls Currency Regime Treaties as Part of Trade Talks

    CC BY 2.0 / Roman Boed / The US Treasury Department
    Business
    Get short URL
    223

    Ahead of the US Treasury's highly-anticipated report on international currency manipulations, the department's Secretary Mnuchin is proposing important updates to the international monetary system.

    Kristian Rouz — US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says his department might seek to update the existing global currency exchange framework in order to prevent FX rate manipulations in international markets. Secretary Mnuchin said such updates could arrive in the form of special provisions to US trade agreements with its major partners.

    Talking to reporters during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings in Bali, Indonesia, Secretary Mnuchin said several major economies have been devaluing their currencies over the past few years in order to boost their competitiveness in international trade. Mnuchin said upcoming trade deals with countries such as Japan could include provisions to limit such practices.

    "Our objective would be that the currency issues… We'd like to include (those) in future trade agreements. With everybody. I'm not singling out Japan on that," Mnuchin stressed.

    Secretary Mnuchin's remarks come after several Trump administration officials criticized Mainland China for its alleged effort to devalue the renminbi — either directly or indirectly.

    READ MORE: US Treasury Secretary ‘Won't Lose Any Sleep' Over China Selling US Bonds

    Some economists have pointed out that Beijing might not seek to devalue its currency as its primary objective. However, the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) policies of loosening bank reserve requirements and pumping cash into the slowing economy are seen as exerting downward pressure on the renminbi.

    In April, the Treasury moved to designate any country suspected of engaging in competitive devaluations as ‘currency manipulators'. However, the IMF said Mainland China's currency exchange rate does not appear to have been manipulated recently.

    "According to our framework, the exchange rate of the renminbi is not out of line. It is broadly in line with the fundamentals," the IMF's Markus Rodlauer said during the meetings in Bali.

    For its part, Japan's central bank has also pursued the policies of easy money, zero-to-negative interest rates, and bond purchases for almost a decade — causing a creeping devaluation of the yen, which has also supported Japan's exports.

    In this light, Secretary Mnuchin's remarks stirred some anxiety in Japan. The yen's status as one of the world's reserve currencies could be in jeopardy, some investors say, if the looming US-Japan trade deal introduces a peg or a trading range limiting the dollar-yen fluctuations.

    "If discussions on this subject become necessary, they will be made by the finance ministers of both countries," Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

    Over the past few years, Japan's economy has grown more quickly during periods of the yen's weakness against the dollar. However, the yen has a tendency to appreciate during periods of heightened concern in the global economy due to its reserve currency status.

    While the Bank of Japan (BOJ) views the yen's reserve status as beneficial, sometimes investor demand for the yen has reflected negatively on the island nation's trade balance and GDP growth.

    This might suggest Japan has some interest in limiting the yen's fluctuations against the dollar as well.

    "We haven't had specific conversations on that. We obviously continually have conversations with my counterparts about currency. But that is the model we'd like to incorporate going forward," Secretary Mnuchin said.

    Meanwhile, the Trump administration has also expressed its commitment to striking a trade deal with the UK once the Brexit process is complete in March 2019. In light of Mnuchin's statements, the Treasury might seek to establish a dollar-pound FX range as well — which might hold back Britain's growth in exports.

    READ MORE: UK Gets Warm Welcome in Asia After Facing Cold Shoulder in Brexit Talks With EU

    The US Treasury's proposal on an updated currency exchange regime might be based off the recently-concluded trilateral USMCA deal between the US, Mexico, and Canada.

    In this Friday, Dec. 27, 2013 photo, workers at one of maquiladoras of the TECMA group prepare to raise the U.S. flag along with the Mexican and TECMA flags in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico
    © AP Photo / Ivan Pierre Aguirre
    US Trade Commission Probes Into Potential Impact of New Deal With Canada, Mexico
    In particular, the agreement includes a provision saying the sides would "avoid manipulating exchange rates or the international monetary system in order to prevent effective balance of payments adjustment or to gain an unfair competitive advantage."

    Under the USMCA agreement, the signatories will share data on their international reserves and FX interventions on a month-to-month basis. This, officials believe, would allow full transparency in trans-border capital flows, and curb the possible competitive devaluations.

    However, US officials haven't suspected either Mexico or Canada of manipulating their currencies — suggesting similar provisions in US-Japanese, US-British, or US-EU trade agreements could be far more detailed, and reach far beyond data disclosures.

    If the existing system of free-floating exchange rates is indeed replaced by a new framework of bilateral currency exchange agreements, this might become the biggest change to the Bretton Woods system since the so-called Nixon shock.

    Subsequently, such agreements could produce a new international monetary system to ensure a greater transparency in capital flows and reserve holdings of individual central banks.

    Tags:
    markets, currency exchange rate, People's Bank of China (PBOC), International Monetary Fund, US Treasury Department, United Kingdom, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse