US Trade Commission Probes Into Potential Impact of New Deal With Canada, Mexico

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An independent US federal trade advisory agency in a press release on Friday said it was opening up a probe to assess the impact of the newly negotiated US-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA) that President Donald Trump is expected to sign at the end of November.

"The US International Trade Commission [USITC] has instituted an investigation to assess the likely impact of a trade agreement that the President has announced he intends to enter into with Mexico and Canada," the release said.

The USITC investigation, the release added, will focus on assessing how the deal affects the US economy overall, specific industry sectors along with how it will affect American consumers. The report, which will be public, is due to be presented to Trump and Congress no more than 105 days after the president signs the agreement.

Earlier this month, after more than a year of negotiations, US, Mexican and Canadian negotiators reached a trilateral deal designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).