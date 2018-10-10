Register
13:55 GMT +310 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India, at the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009

    China Urges India to Jointly Fight Protectionism Amid Trade Row With US

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi/File Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 30

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - China and India should join efforts to fight protectionism as both emerging economies are interested in the stable external environment and more just international order, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday.

    "Under the current circumstances, China and India need to deepen their cooperation to fight trade protectionism. As the two largest developing countries and major emerging markets, China and India are both in the vital stage of deepening reform and developing the economy, and both need a stable external environment. Practicing unilateral trade protectionism in the name of ‘national security’ and ‘fair trade’ will not only affect China’s economic development but also undermine the external environment of India and hinder India’s booming economy," a spokesman for the embassy Ji Rong said in a statement.

    The statement stressed that the two nations, while "facing unilateralism and bullying activities," were both interested in "a more just and reasonable international order."

    READ MORE: Powerful Duet: New Delhi, Moscow May Balance US-China Spat — Indian Journo

    In particular, the embassy noted that both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "spoke with one voice" in support of the multilateral trading system and free trade at the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos.

    Cybercrime
    CC0
    Trump Claims of China Campaign to Sway US Elections Refuted by Friend and Foe
    The statement also recalled that Beijing and New Delhi had joined "a clear message against protectionism" in the declarations issued following the recent summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS nations.

    Over the past several months, relations between Beijing and Washington and have sharply deteriorated over trade disagreements. In September, the United States imposed a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods as part of continued efforts to fix bilateral trade deficit.

    The trade tensions have recently taken a new turn and extended to the defense sector after Washington slapped sanctions on the Equipment Development Department (EDD) of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) over China's intention to purchase Russian aircraft and S-400 air defense missile systems.

    READ MORE: Citing Tariff Battle, IMF Predicts Slower Growth in US, China

    India also risks facing US sanctions over the deal on the purchase of Russia’s S-400s and imports of Iranian oil.

    Related:

    Powerful Duet: New Delhi, Moscow May Balance US-China Spat – Indian Journo
    Citing Tariff Battle, IMF Predicts Slower Growth in US, China
    Trump Claims of China Campaign to Sway US Elections Refuted by Friend and Foe
    Report Warns US Military-Industrial Complex Hopelessly Dependent on China
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, protectionism, tariffs, trade, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, India, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse