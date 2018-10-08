Turkey to Impose Steel Import Quotas on October 17 - WTO

Turkey told the World Trade Organization that it will impose steel import quotas starting from October 17, to shield Turkey's steel industry from a surge in imports.
READ MORE: Turkey to Challenge US at WTO Over Steel, Aluminum Import Tariff Hike — Minister
Turkish Trade Ministry pointed out that the US extra tariffs are against the World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.
In turn, Ankara doubled import duties on 22 US goods worth some $533 million.
Turkey is not the first country to file a WTO complaint over the US trade practices. Others, including Canada, China, the European Union and Russia, have challenged the import tariffs at the WTO.
