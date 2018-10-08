Turkey to Impose Steel Import Quotas on October 17 - WTO

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had authorized the doubling of previously-imposed import tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Turkey told the World Trade Organization that it will impose steel import quotas starting from October 17, to shield Turkey's steel industry from a surge in imports.

Turkey has been in conflict with the United States over trade issues since March, when Trump initially introduced the 10 and 25 percent duties on imports of aluminum and steel, respectively, from US trade partners, including Turkey. Ankara has called the tariffs unacceptable and pledged to take retaliatory measures.

Turkish Trade Ministry pointed out that the US extra tariffs are against the World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

In turn, Ankara doubled import duties on 22 US goods worth some $533 million.

Turkey is not the first country to file a WTO complaint over the US trade practices. Others, including Canada, China, the European Union and Russia, have challenged the import tariffs at the WTO.