Federal Economy Minister Says German Businesses Seek More Russian Investment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Berlin is interested in increased Russian investment in the country's economy and wants Moscow to pay greater attention to Germany's small and medium-sized businesses, German Economic Affairs and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier said Sunday on the sidelines of the German-Russian Petersburg Dialogue forum in Moscow.

"We also want to have investment from Russia to Germany. We will be happy to have more Russian investment, Germany is open for that. We want [Moscow] to have bigger interest in the situation in Germany… especially, when it comes to small and medium businesses," Altmaier said.

© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev Germany Can't Give Up on Cooperation With Russia in Oil and Gas – Merkel

Altmaier added that he, as Germany's economy minister, aimed to seize every opportunity to build trust and resolve problems in relations with Russia in order to move forward.

The 17th meeting of the Petersburg Dialogue forum, aimed at promoting ties between Russia and Germany, is being held in the Russian capital on October 7-8. The meeting's major theme is titled "Building Confidence, Strengthening Partnership: Cooperation Between Civil Societies of Russia and Germany as Impetus to Interstate Dialogue."