Register
17:29 GMT +305 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Banknotes and coins of Russia

    Trade Between Murmansk Region and Norway Reaches $100Min in Sixth Months of 2018

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    NIKEL (Murmansk), (Sputnik) - In the first half of 2018, trade between the Murmansk Region and Norway almost doubled as compared to the same period last year, exceeding $100 million, said Minister of Economic Development of the Murmansk Region Yelena Tikhonova.

    Importantly, Norway and the Murmansk Region, which exports over 80 percent of goods, have a trade balance.  "Our exports and imports are the same, amounting to about $50 million. By tradition, we export fish and mineral resources and import fish feed and equipment," the minister noted.

    She added that about 20 companies with Norwegian capital are operating in the region. "Not so long ago, a company with Norwegian capital that deals with extreme tourism — the route through the Khibiny Mountains — opened in Kirovsk. Considering the tourist flows from Asia both to Norway and Russia, we also have common interests," Tikhonova said.

    Nikel
    CC BY 3.0 / Lobanov Vyacheslav / Nikel
    Alley of Friendship Planted in Nikel on Border of Russia and Norway

    READ MORE: Brexit, Bridges and War Zones: Crazy World of the European Union's Land Borders

    In the next few years, the region's authorities expect an increase in the tourist flows owing to the ferries stops at Murmansk. The Norwegian company Hurtigruten is already selling tickets for 2019. Cooperation under the Kolarctic program is making steady headway: during the past two tours 18 applications were accepted, including 13 with the participation of the Murmansk Region. "We are looking forward to signing a large grant contract on November 1. This is a project on rebuilding the road to Lotta on our territory and the road from Finland to Kirkenes," the minister said.

    READ MORE: EU Counts Losses as Russia Marks 4th Anniversary of Embargo on Western Food

    Days of cross-border cooperation are traditionally held in Nikel, a city on the border with Norway in the Murmansk Region. After the introduction of sanctions and a drop in the ruble rate in the last few years trade with Norway began to fall but now the trend is changing.

    The Kolarctic program is aimed at developing joint projects in three Arctic regions of Russia — the Murmansk and Arkhangelsk regions and the Nenets Autonomous Area — with border areas of Finland, Sweden and Norway.    

    Tags:
    trade, Norway, Murmansk Region
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse