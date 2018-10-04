Wintershall Ready to Provide Funds for Nord Stream-2 Alternative Route

Germany's Wintershall Holding is ready to provide additional financing for construction of the Nord Stream-2 pipeline using an alternative route in case Copenhagen refuses to issue a permit, Wintershall board member Tilo Viland told Sputnik.

Viland said Wintershall would definitely support both alternative construction options.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated to the German government that Russia would completely fund the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project in case the US sanctioned the joint consortium.

At the moment, Denmark is the only country to give permission to the project, as Russia, Germany, Finland and Sweden, have already issued documents allowing Nord Stream 2 to cross their national waters. In November 2017, Copenhagen made special amendments to the legislation, which allows the country to reject the construction of pipelines in Danish territorial waters for security reasons.