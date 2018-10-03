Shell Not Ruling Out Exit From Nord Stream 2 if US Introduces Sanctions - CEO

Commenting on the announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that if sanctions are introduced, Moscow could execute the project independently.

The CEO of Shell, one of the companies participating in the joint Nord Stream 2 project, has announced that if the US introduces sanctions against the project, the company would have to consider leaving it.

Reacting to this move, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Moscow "would implement the project on its own."

On September 18, US President Trump had ruled out sanctions against companies taking part in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. However, while addressing the UN General Assembly, he slammed Germany over its gas imports from Russia. The US president said that Germany would "become totally dependent on Russian energy" if the country didn't change its course.

His allegations drew criticism from the country's Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, who said Trump's "arguments and facts proving them don't correspond to reality. There's no German dependence on Russia; this is especially a factor in the energy field."

Meanwhile, some analysts have speculated that Washington would eventually slap sanctions on companies active in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, despite Donald Trump's denial.

The project, led by Russia's state-owned energy company Gazprom, is designed to carry Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, bypassing established routes through Ukraine.