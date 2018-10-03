Matter of Weeks: Russia Is Ready for de-Dollarization - Reports

The Russian government is preparing a bill to completely free the country from the US dollar, The Bell reports, citing three people familiar with the discussion.
The Russian government's plan does not suggest any restrictions or bans on transactions in dollars, its main goal is to simplify settlements in national currencies, to facilitate exchange controls and to create convenient mechanisms that will allow payments in any currency without unnecessary losses.
READ MORE: Russia's Switch to Deals in National Currencies to Take at Least 5 Years — VTBdependence on the dollar.
His proposals were supported by the Russian Ministry of Finance.
At a meeting with Putin in July, Kostin asked the president to support the proposals developed by VTB aimed at de-dollarization and reducing the use of offshore structures.
All comments
Show new comments (0)