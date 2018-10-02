Trump Says Canada, Mexico Will Be 'Wonderful Partners in Trade' in Future

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday that Mexico and Canada will be great commerce partners of the United States for many years ahead after the countries signed a new trade agreement labeled USMCA.

"Great reviews on the new USMCA. Thank you! Mexico and Canada will be wonderful partners in trade (and more) long into the future," Trump said via Twitter.

The trade deal was announced late Sunday after talks between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland were finalized.

READ MORE: New USMCA Could Help Move US-China Trade Talk Forward as Trump Shows Flexibility

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci Trump Delivers Speech on New Trade Deal With Mexico, Canada

Trump said the three countries, which has been trying to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), would now be able to open their markets and partner more effectively.

The new deal introduces changes to the intellectual property rights area, gives US farmers more access to Canadian and Mexican markets, and requires the automotive producers to increase using car parts from North America as well as use high-wage manufacturing labor and pay employees at least $16 per hour.