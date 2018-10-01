Register
18:19 GMT +301 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Justin Trudeau et Trump

    Trudeau and Trump Agreed to Keep in Close Touch, Move Trade Deal Forward

    © AFP 2018 / Saul Loeb
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken to US President Donald Trump and both leaders have welcomed the new trade deal, the Canadian prime minister's office said in a statement.

    US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a joint statement that the United States, Canada and Mexico had reached a trilateral trade agreement, dubbed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

    "It is a great deal for all three countries, solves the many deficiencies and mistakes in NAFTA, greatly opens markets to our Farmers and Manufacturers, reduces Trade Barriers to the U.S. and will bring all three Great Nations together in competition with the rest of the world. The USMCA is a historic transaction! Congratulations to Mexico and Canada!" Trump said on Twitter.

    Secretary of Commerce Ross on New Trade Deal

    Commenting on the deal, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in an interview on Monday that the agreement would benefit the American electronic commerce industry.

    "That's a big win for American e-commerce companies," Ross told Fox Business News.

    He explained Mexico has raised its de minimis threshold from $50 to $100, meaning online purchases of up to $100 can be brought into Mexico from the United States with no tariff or value-added tax (VAT). Ross added Canada has also improved conditions for bilateral online trade, however, not as much as Mexico.

    READ MORE: US, Mexico, Canada Reach New Trade Deal to Replace NAFTA

    The three countries have been engaged in talks to modernize NAFTA for more than a year. NAFTA has been in place since 1994, but Trump threatened to leave the agreement if the new negotiations failed to produce a deal that would be more favorable to the United States.

    The USMCA is reportedly set to be signed by the leaders of the three countries in 60 days.

    Related:

    US to Restart NAFTA Talks With Canada Next Week
    Trump’s ‘Off-the-Record’ Comments on NAFTA to Bloomberg Spread Immediately
    No Upgraded NAFTA Deal, Talks to Continue Friday - Freeland
    NAFTA: Talks Ended When Mexico and US Came to a Bilateral Agreement – Prof
    Tags:
    trade agreements, trade, NAFTA, Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump, Canada, United States, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse