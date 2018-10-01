Qatar Starts New WTO Proceedings Against Saudi Arabia

Qatar announced the WTO proceedings against Riyadh for alleged violation of intellectual property rights.
Qatar-backed broadcaster BeIN Sports has stated that BeoutQ, a pirate channel operating in the region, illegally distributed its coverage of the opening games from English soccer’s Premier League and France’s Ligue 1 across Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain in June 2017 cut diplomatic ties with Qatar — which they accused of supporting terrorists — and closed down Qatar’s land, sea and air borders with Arab neighbors.
