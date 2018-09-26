Tehran: Trump Needs to Stop Interfering in Middle East to Halt Rising Oil Prices

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed high oil prices and called on Saudi Arabia to help "stabilize" the energy market.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its member countries must lower oil prices and start contributing financially to their own defense, the US President stated during his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Earlier, Trump mentioned on his Twitter page that he had talked to the Saudi King about the necessity to raise Riyadh's daily oil production to two million barrels due to the unpredictable situation in Iran and Venezuela and that Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud agreed with the proposal.

In response to this statement, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh has sent a letter to the OPEC president asking him to halt an increase in oil output by some OPEC members without reaching a consensus.

