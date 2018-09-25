France's Macron Rejects Trade Deals With Nations Not Compliant With Paris Accord

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he was against signing major trade agreements with countries that are not compliant with the Paris climate accord.

"I do support this idea that we don't sign any trade deal with countries not compliant with the Paris agreement because our trade deals have to take into consideration our own environmental challenges," Macron told reporters at the UN General Assembly in New York.

© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky EU to Roll Out Payment System to Facilitate Trade With Iran Amid US Sanctions

Asked whether he meant France would not sign trade deals with the United States, which announced its exit from the historic Paris climate change accord in June last year, Macron repeated that France was not in favor of comprehensive trade agreements that might run counter to climate issues.

US President Donald Trump argued the agreement had the potential to hurt the US economy and affect national job growth while unfairly benefiting other nations.