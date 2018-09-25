Local Refiners Not Dependent on Iranian Crude Claims Indian Oil Corporation

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's biggest oil refiner Indian Oil has claimed it is capable of managing a crude shortfall from Iran in case the US does not provide a waiver on the impending sanctions that are to kick in from November 4. Partha Ghosh, an executive director at the Indian Oil Corporation, said that it will have to scout for oil from other countries in such a scenario.
"We'll have to increase buying from other resources…. Indian refineries are quite versatile. They're not dependent on any particular type of crude. So, it's possible to manage with alternative sources," Ghosh said during the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) on Tuesday.
In the first week of September, during the 2+2 ministerial meet, India told the US foreign and defense secretaries that it would take time, effort and resources for India's refineries to make the necessary adjustments in order to process different kinds of crude oil. Most of India's refineries use sour Iranian crude oil, according to government sources.
Meanwhile, India has promised to increase its crude oil imports from Iran from 205,000 barrels per day in 2017-18 to 396,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2018-19. Presently, India consumes around 4.7 million bpd. Indian refiners are currently importing crude from Iran at 90 cents per barrel less than Arabian and Saudi crude.
India's crude oil demand is expected to reach around 500 million tonnes per year, or around 10 million bpd by the year 2040.
