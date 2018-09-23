Energy Ministers of Russia, Saudi Arabia Holding Talks in Algeria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Saudi counterpart Khalid Falih are holding a meeting in Algeria, the Russian Energy Ministry said Sunday.

"A meeting between Minister Alexander Novak and Minister of Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia of Saudi Arabia Khalid Falih is underway," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

© AP Photo / Hasan Jamali, File Oil Prices Feared to Spike as Saudi Arabia Runs Low on Most Popular Crude – Report

Novak has arrived in Algeria for the OPEC-non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting in Algiers scheduled for Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Alexander Novak said that the compliance of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-cartel producers with the Vienna oil output deal reached 129 percent in August.

This comes amid reports that OPEC and non-OPEC countries had agreed to review current oil production as a countermeasure to the lack of Iranian oil caused by the US sanctions.