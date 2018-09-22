US Treasury Extends Expiration of Rusal, En+ General Licenses

The United States has extended the expiration dates for companies to wind down business with Rusal and the En+ Group to review potential changes in ownership structure, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release.
In August, a Treasury official said the United States would consider lifting sanctions on Rusal and En+ if Oleg Deripaska was completely removed from any ownership or control of the companies.
READ MORE: Rusal Mulls Moving Its Legal Residence to Russia
The US Treasury Department also said that the deadline of October 23 was in force for divesting holdings of Gaz Group.
