WTO to Look at China Bid to Target $7Bln Worth of US Imports – Source

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The World Trade Organization will consider China’s bid to target $7 billion worth of US imports in a years-long trade row, a source in Geneva told Sputnik.

"The WTO arbitrator will look at the Chinese request for reciprocal measures against US imports," the source at the Swiss-based body said.

The trade dispute goes back to 2013 when China complained to the WTO about the US use of certain methodologies in anti-dumping probes into its products. Beijing said the measures violated WTO rules.

© REUTERS / Hyungwon Kang Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges US to Lift Sanctions, Warns of Consequences

In 2017, the United States said it intended to implement the Dispute Settlement Body’s recommendations. In January 2018, that period of implementation was set at 15 months, expiring on August 22. On September 9, Beijing accused Washington of failing to comply.

Earlier, a Chinese commerce ministry official expressed concern regarding Washington's possible withdrawal from the WTO's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights.

READ MORE: Trump Likely to Announce More Tariffs on Chinese Goods — Kudlow

This comes amid an ongoing trade war between China and US with President Donald Trump placing 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods which are to be enforced on September 24.