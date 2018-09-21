WTO to Look at China Bid to Target $7Bln Worth of US Imports – Source

"The WTO arbitrator will look at the Chinese request for reciprocal measures against US imports," the source at the Swiss-based body said.
The trade dispute goes back to 2013 when China complained to the WTO about the US use of certain methodologies in anti-dumping probes into its products. Beijing said the measures violated WTO rules.
Earlier, a Chinese commerce ministry official expressed concern regarding Washington's possible withdrawal from the WTO's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights.
READ MORE: Trump Likely to Announce More Tariffs on Chinese Goods — Kudlow
This comes amid an ongoing trade war between China and US with President Donald Trump placing 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods which are to be enforced on September 24.
All comments
Show new comments (0)