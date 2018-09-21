China's CNG, India's SUN Gold to Invest $485Mln in Gold Deposit in Russia

According to the ministry, during the meeting of the Russian-Chinese subcommittee on industrial cooperation, the Chinese company China National Gold and JSC West Keys signed contract documents for the transition to the practical implementation of the Klyuchevskoye gold deposit development project.
"An annual output of about 6.5 metric tons of gold per year will give a powerful impetus to the development of the economy of the Zabaikalsky Territory [in Russia's south-east Siberia] and will increase the total extraction of precious metals in the region by 40percent by 2020," the statement cited Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying.
Previously, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said that the fund was intending to start using national currencies in its transactions with China in 2019, saying it had launched a regional fund in Chinese yuans jointly with the Heilongjiang province.
