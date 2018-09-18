Threats of US Sanctions Incite World Trade in Other Currencies - Gas Company

“There is obviously a discussion to use multiple currencies on trading, financing, activity, equity participation, construction costs etc. The world is moving away from purely US dollars, we see it already in the Asian market, we see cargos of crude oil being traded in Chinese currencies, so I think we will eventually see it," Gyetvay told reporters on the sidelines of the Gastech conference in Barcelona.
According to the businessman, the trend was caused by Washington's foreign policy.
"If the United States keep increasing sanction threats, the more it’s going to establish an alternative structure for setting this… I am not saying we are going to start anything right now, it’s kind of premature. I’m just giving you a general understanding that as the world looks at the threat of using US dollars, then more countries, companies, businesses may want to trade [in other currencies],” Gyetvay added.
He added that the yuan may become the first foreign currency, which Novatek will use in trade with its partners.
READ MORE: US Believes Sanctions Have Cost Moscow Tens of Billions of Dollars — State Dep't
On Monday, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said that the company was considering an opportunity to sell a part of the liquefied natural gas to China for its national currency, the yuan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)