Register
16:55 GMT +318 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Swiss flag is seen behind a sign of Swiss bank giant UBS on June 11, 2013 in Basel.

    Deportation of UBS Trader Who Caused Almost $2 Billion Worth of Losses Delayed

    © AFP 2018 / FABRICE COFFRINI
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The ex-trader was set to be deported from the UK to Ghana on Tuesday after serving a multi-year prison sentence for fraud offences.

    The deportation of former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli has been delayed as a result of a legal challenge by his lawyers, who have long argued his deportation is not in the public interest.

    His legal team filed a judicial review and injunction to delay and prevent his deportation, claiming he has been giving talks at universities across the UK about prudent investment and responsible financial conduct, suggesting he is a changed man.

    READ MORE: Banks Still 'Too Big To Fail' 10 Years After Lehman Bros Imploded

    Hard Brexit
    CC BY 2.0 / Jonathan Rolande / House Buy Fast.
    D-Day Arrives for UK Banks to Present Hard Brexit Plans to Bank of England
    Moreover, after serving half of his seven-year sentence for causing losses of almost $2 billion, his lawyers have insisted that there is no need for the 38-year-old to be removed from Britain as his crime was not of a violent nature and he is unable to reoffend, as his banking license revoked was revoked over five years ago.

    Adoboli was expected to be deported on Tuesday, but his lawyers unexpectedly revealed he will be remaining in the UK while his case is considered, giving him at least a few more months.

    Campaigners welcomed the news, claiming that he is being scapegoated by UBS.

    Nick Hopewell-Smith, a friend of Adoboli, insisted it does not make sense to deport the disgraced banker, saying, "Even if Kweku is a foreign national on paper, sending a 38 year old man to a country where he has not lived since the age of four is absurd, given that he has lived in Britain since the age of 12 and the UK is where his friends and partner live and where his family life is based.”

    READ MORE: US Economic Acceleration Faces Mounting Downside Risks

    "Kweku Adoboli may have been born elsewhere, but he was forged in Britain."

    Over 130 MPs have backed calls for his deportation to be cancelled, urging Home Secretary Sajid Javid to directly intervene, though numerous courts have upheld the decision.

    Related:

    Trader Who Bet Big on Oil Plummeting Now Says Commodity Will Bounce Back
    Japanese Trader Made $34 Million on ‘Black Monday’
    Tags:
    fraud, deportation, trading, UK Government, UBS, Kweku Adoboli, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse