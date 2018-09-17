Trump Says to Announce Decision on China Tariffs After Markets Close on Monday

"You're going to see on China today, right after the close of business we'll be announcing something," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Earlier, Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow said that Donald Trump would likely unveil a new round of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods "soon" because he was unsatisfied with the progress of ongoing trade talks between Washington and Beijing.
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Trump had asked him to consider increasing tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 to 25 percent in August.
