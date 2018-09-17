Register
03:15 GMT +317 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    OPEC. (File)

    Iran Says Riyadh, UAE Have Turned OPEC Into US ‘Tool’

    © AFP 2018 / Ryad Kramdi
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Iranian representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has accused Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates of taking Iran’s share of oil exports.

    "Saudi Arabia and the UAE are turning OPEC into a tool for the US and consequently the organization has not much credit left," Iran's OPEC governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili told Iran's energy-centric Shana news agency Saturday.

    The administration of US President Donald Trump is seeking to cut Tehran's oil exports to zero as Washington introduces new sanctions on the nation after unilaterally abandoning the historic 2015 Iran Joint Cooperative Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal signed by Russia, China, Iran and several European states.

    Earlier last month, Iran told OPEC that no member nation should take away another's share of exports, after Saudi Arabia offered to pump more oil to compensate for the cutoff of Iranian oil sales by the US, the Middle East Eye reported.

    In this Wednesday, June 8, 2011 file photo, sun sets behind an oil pump in the desert oil fields of Sakhir, Bahrain
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali, File
    US Won’t Be Able to Shut Down Iran’s Oil Exports - Tehran OPEC Representative
    In June, OPEC agreed to boost oil output by about one million barrels a day — a move strongly opposed by Iran.

    As Washington introduces more sanctions against Tehran, the country's primary oil buyers, China and India, distanced themselves from Iran, forcing Iranian oil output to its lowest point since 2016, according to data from International Energy Agency.

    In an interview for Shana, Ardebili accused Saudi Arabia and Russia — the latter nation is not an OPEC member — of taking the oil market "hostage" by increasing oil output.

    "Russia and Saudi Arabia claim they seek to balance the global oil market, but they are trying to take over a part of Iran's share," Ardebili said. "Trump's efforts to cut Iran's access to the global crude market has prompted Russia and Saudi Arabia to take hostage the oil market."

    Worker repairs a part of a unit of the Tehran oil refinery, in Tehran, Iran. (File)
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    India Reportedly Readying to Terminate Iran Oil Imports Amid US Sanctions Threat
    Earlier in August, Ardebili said that Trump appeared to have been duped by Saudi Arabia into believing that the kingdom could replace Iranian barrels cut from the market.

    "It seems President Trump has been taken hostage by Saudi Arabia and a few producers when they claimed they could replace 2.5 million barrels per day of Iranian exports, encouraging him to take action against Iran," Ardebili was quoted by media sources in the country.

    The Iranian OPEC representative lashed out at a 2017 agreement reached by the alliance, saying it had already failed, as some key producers — including Iraq, Algeria and Nigeria — were already violating the deal and producing much higher levels than had been agreed to in the deal.

    These and other factors could easily lead to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) stockpiling additional petroleum resources, something the 2017 OPEC deal sought to prevent, as the practice could quickly crash global oil prices, Ardebili said, cited by PressTV.

    Related:

    Pompeo Blames Iran's Khamenei for Sacrificing Muslims in Exchange for Oil Profit
    US Surpasses Russia, Saudi Arabia as World's No.1 Crude Oil Producer - EIA
    India’s Crude Oil Bill Set to Cross $115 Bln Mark as Rupee Slumps to Record Low
    Two Killed, Dozens Injured in Attack on Libyan Oil Corporation HQ – Official
    Daesh Militants Blow Up Oil Pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk - Reports
    Tropical Storm Gordon Forces US to Evacuate 48 Gulf of Mexico Oil Platforms
    Tags:
    oil exports, OPEC, Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse