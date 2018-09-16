Register
22:24 GMT +316 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Various gold bars are on display at the Bundesbank headquarter in Frankfurt, Germany (File)

    Not by Gold Alone: Top Marketable Metal Commodities for Investing

    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Business
    Get short URL
    110

    Experts predict a rather radiant future for Spot gold on the threshold of a new round of trade talks between Washington and Beijing, but whatever the case may be, the yellow metal seems to not be the exclusive investment option.

    Spot gold is estimated to have risen 0.9 percent this week, having been lifted by a weaker dollar due to mildly worrisome US inflation data and, at the same time, a slight recovery in emerging markets.

    In the meantime, gold has in past months shown a close link to the Chinese national currency, the renminbi, with the Asian country being the biggest gold consumer to date.

    Gold bars
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Bezrukih
    Siberian Gold: BRICS Launches First Joint Project in Russia – Indian Businessman

    Gold edged higher on Friday, lifted by a weaker dollar, but gains were tempered by expectations of a U.S. rate hike later this month.

    "We've seen quite a bit of weakness in the dollar which has supported gold, but we're not out of the woods yet," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

    The long-standing trade friction between the US and China has prompted investors to buy the US dollar, thereby sending gold rates down, on grounds that the United states, which initiated the row, was commonly believed to stand lower chances of suffering from the dispute. However, gold has shown growth recently, with the dollar easing this week, after news arose that the White House has invited Beijing officials to give a fresh start to trade talks.

    "The trade negotiation is a favor to the (gold) market with the dollar a little bit soft and some shorts being covered. There is also some physical buying in Shanghai, with premiums rising," said Peter Fung, head of dealings at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.

    Todd “Bubba” Horwitz of bubbatrading.com adhered to a similar point of view, saying although gold has been trading “in a compressed range all week,” which appears to worry both stock exchange bulls and bears, the yellow metal still stands a higher chance of shooting out “to the upside than downside,” the risk-reward being more likely skewed to bullish domains.

    Various gold bars are on display at the Bundesbank headquarter in Frankfurt, Germany (File)
    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Financial Expert Reveals Why It's Best to Invest in Gold and Ditch Dollar, Euro

    “This compression torments both the bulls and the bears. Eventually it’s going to break one way or the other and I believe it’s going to break to the upside, and I think all signs point that gold is ready to take off to the upside,” Horwitz told Kitco News.

    Gold, however, is not the only metal that traditionally enjoys much attention from investors.

    Sputnik has compiled a list of no less and even more precious metals, which are nevertheless no high runners in today’s economy, but are still popular with investors.

    Along with gold, these are primarily silver and platinum, followed by precious metals used in industrial processes such as iridium, frequently a part of specialty alloys, according to Investopedia, and palladium, frequently used in electronics and chemical processing. Along with holding bullion in the form of bars and coins, it is also possible to trade precious metals in futures, which can lock in prices for purchases and sales of precious metals in their material form. Separately, publicly traded mining companies offer exposure to precious metals at the producer level, which, however, can be deemed risky by investors feeling suspicious about company debts, unpaid loans, etc.

    READ MORE: 'Bit by Bit': Reasons Behind China's Apparent Hesitancy to Buy Gold

    Silver

    Silver bullions, weighing five kilograms each (File)
    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Silver bullions, weighing five kilograms each (File)

    Largely produced in Peru, China, Mexico and Chile, this element boasts the best electrical and thermal conductivity, along with the lowest resistance, which makes it possible to use broadly, not only in jewelry, but in photography, dentistry, battery-making and so on.

    Platinum

    Platinum. Archive
    © RIA Novosti .
    Платина, слиток

    Its non-corrosive properties, as well as extraordinary density, are well-known even to the general public. Its largest producers being Russia, South Africa and Canada, it is sweepingly used by jewelers due to the glittering and expensive look, as well as in weaponry and aeronautics.

    Iridium

    Iridium
    © Photo: chemistry-chemists.com
    Iridium

    Looking pretty much like platinum, this similarly whitish metal is well-known for its extremely high melting point and is considered to be the most corrosion-resistant metal.

    Found almost exclusively in South Africa, iridium enjoys a wide spectrum of application in medicine, electronics and the car-manufacturing industry.

    Palladium

    Sulfidic serpentintite platinum-palladium ore, Stillwater Mine.
    © Wikipedia /
    Sulfidic serpentintite platinum-palladium ore, Stillwater Mine.

    This whitish metal is known to retain a greyish hinge and is valued due to its scarcity in nature, malleability, but at the same time, stability at high temperatures. Automobile producers famously make use of it to manufacture catalytic converters to reduce dangerous emissions into the atmosphere, whereas engineers use the element to plate their items, and for jewelers it is the best way to arrive at their “white gold” alloys.

    Related:

    Siberian Gold: BRICS Launches First Joint Project in Russia – Indian Businessman
    Gold Climbs as Dollar Declines Against Yen Amid US-Japan Trade Worries
    Russian Finance Ministry Considering Abolishing VAT on Gold
    India Accumulates Gold, Sells US Treasury Securities to Insulate Country
    Tags:
    dollar, investment, silver, precious metals, platinum, gold, bullion, bucket of gold, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse